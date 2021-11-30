Before and after famous Hollywood child actors | Famous
Rupert Grint and Emma Watson
Of course, Daniel Radcliffe was not the only child actor to appear in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, nor was he the only one who continued his acting career to this day. Among the most prominent performers of these films are Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.
Grint remains active as an actor and is the star of the AppleTV + exclusive series ‘Servant’, where he plays Julian Pearce. While Emma Watson has been involved in major productions such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Noe’ and ‘Little Women’, in addition to being an activist for causes such as caring for the environment and gender equality.
At the age of six he made his debut alongside Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in the film ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996) and his tender participation later gave him the co-leading role in the film ‘Stuart Little’. Although he pursued his acting career, he never again reached the levels of fame of when he was a young child.
At 31 he is still an actor, as well as a producer, but his passion is martial arts. His latest works include appearances in the 2020 horror film ‘Broil’ and the 2021 comedy ‘Pooling to paradise’.
Although his most famous role was in 2001’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’, his first film appearance was in 1989 in the sequel to ‘Back to the Future’, where he plays one of the children whom Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) teaches them to play on a retro video game machine.
After his participation in the saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, he continued in the world of acting and dubbing, lending his voice to video games and animated series such as’ Star Wars: The Resistance’ (2018) and ‘Psychonauts 2 ‘(2021). At 40 he is part of the cast of the remake of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ that will be released in 2022.
His role as a child doctor prodigy on the series ‘Doogie Howser MD’ launched him to fame in 1989, when he was just 16 years old, but his most memorable role is in the 2015 series ‘How I met your Mother’.
He is currently 48 years old and remains active as an actor. One of his most recent projects is ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which will premiere in December of this year.
The actor made his debut at age 14 with the 2007 film ‘Son of Rambow’, but is best recognized for his role in the ‘The Maze Runne’ trilogy. Poulter has had an outstanding career despite his young age, being nominated for the BIFA Awards for Newcomer Actor in 2007 and the Baftas for the Emerging Actor category in 2014.
Among his outstanding performances is his participation in ‘El renacido’ (2015), directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and the interactive Netflix film ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’. This year it was announced that he will be part of the cast of Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, still without a release date.
Their start on the screen occurred when they still did not know how to speak, because these twins played Emma, the daughter of Rachel and Ross in the series ‘Friends’, when they were one year old.
Since then they have continued as actresses, in roles in which they play the same role. In 2019 they both appeared with different characters in the horror film ‘Us’, by comedian and director Jordan Peele.