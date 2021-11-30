Becky G, Anuel AA, Carlos Rivera

We are nowhere near entering the last month of the year, but not without new music to liven up every day of the week. This time, Becky G makes us dance to the rhythm of What i say, While Carlos Rivera placeholder image and Miguel Bosé they surprise us with a duet in Nothing Particular. Reik and Maria Becerra They come with another collaboration that is perfect for nights of oblivion. And Anuel AA celebrates her birthday with the release of her album Legends never die and the simple Crying in a Ferrari.

Carlos Rivera & Miguel Bose – Nothing Particular

A duet that has many in love. The song will be included in the album Legends by Carlos Rivera, which you can listen to everywhere as of November 29.





Anuel AA – Legends never die

Anuel AA had been giving us samples of what his new album includes, and just on his birthday, the album is on sale. A true tribute to icons such as Michael Jordan, Kobe bryant, Floyd mayweather, Conor mcgregor, Tupac and Pablo Escobar. And to continue the streak of premieres, this week brings Crying in a Ferrari.

Becky G – What i say

As part of the soundtrack of Koati, Becky G brings a fun song that will sound everywhere and that you will not stop singing after seeing the tape produced by Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony.





Reik, Maria Becerra – The Drinks

“Trying to forget a person with a few drinks doesn’t always work, but who hasn’t tried it anyway?” The REIK members joke when explaining The Drinks, the fun collaboration they launch with La Nena from Argentina, María Becerra.