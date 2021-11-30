Bayern against Barcelona, ​​of Champions, will be behind closed doors

Last weekend, strong restrictions began to be imposed in some regions of eastern Germany with a high incidence of infections.

Bayern Munich and a good part of the Bundesliga prepare to return to games behind closed doors, due to the restrictions derived from the fourth wave of Covid-19. The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, advanced on Tuesday the next adoption of this measure, which was followed by similar announcements from the authorities of the neighboring “Land” of Baden-Württemberg. The measure will be in effect at least until the end of the year, a period in which Bayern Munich have two Bundesliga games to play at home and the Champions League second leg against Barcelona.

Bayern vs Barcelona will be played without an audience in Germany Getty Images

The Bavarian Prime Minister defended the measure, noting that the high mobility involved in the arrival and departure of fans from the stadiums is not justifiable.

“Soccer has an important role as an example. Right now we have to reduce contacts everywhere,” wrote Söder on his Twitter account. The last weekend strong restrictions began to be imposed in some eastern regions of the country with a high incidence of infections.

The match between Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen was played without an audience, in accordance with the measures adopted in the “Land” of Saxony, the most affected in the country.

By contrast, Cologne played Borussia Mönchengladbach in front of 50,000 fans, which was criticized both by the federal government of the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and from the ranks of the future coalition between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Merkel, the candidate to succeed her, Olaf Scholz, and the regional powers hold an emergency meeting this Tuesday, without waiting for the change in power – scheduled for next week – to unify criteria.

Söder, head of the Bavarian Government, called for measures of national scope and advanced since both Bayern and the other clubs in his “Land” will play behind closed doors before the virulence of the fourth wave of covid in Germany.

Other Bavarian clubs like FC Augsburg and SpVgg Greuther Fürth will also have to give up playing in front of their fans.

Bavaria has already put drastic restrictions on its public life. This Tuesday, for the fourth consecutive day, there was a decrease in the weekly incidence, which stood at 618.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the level of the whole of Germany, the incidence fell very slightly also today, after a month of continuous peaks, with 452.2 new infections compared to 452.4 on Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology.

In Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, the eastern states of the country most affected, the incidence is 1,268, 936 and 727 cases per seven days and 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.