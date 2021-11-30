Banned 8,000 years of Forza Horizon 5 for using Kim Jong-un vinyls

The Forza Horizon 5 community moderators seem to be taking their job controlling everything that happens within the game very seriously. In particular it seems that the creation of vinyls is an important part as well as the names that are used within the game that are monitored by the Forza Horizon team so that the rules are not broken.

This user that we are going to talk about today has been expelled from the game servers, we can say that for life. The reason is quite curious, this player dressed his brand new car with vinyls dedicated to the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un. In this vinyl you can see in addition to the face of the dictator, some letters that read the name of the state capital (Pyongyang) and also a clear reference to the 38th parallel, the point that separates North Korea from South Korea by its border.

Banned for life from Forza Horizon 5

The player in question has been banned until December 31, 9999, so we can say that his life in Forza Horizon 5 is forever over. This type of conduct is totally prohibited within the Forza Horizon 5 community, as is using offensive names or harassing other players.

