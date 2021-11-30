Arsenal confirmed the call of Marcelo Flores to the Tri mayor

The friendly match that the Mexican National Team will play against Chile will serve to observe Marcelo Flores, who received the call from Tata Martino to face that match

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He received permission from Arsenal of England to report with the Mexican National Team, which will play a friendly match against Chile on December 8. The midfielder needed authorization from his team as the game is off a FIFA date.

Marcelo Flores received his first call with the Tri Mayor. @ 10marceloflores

Flores is 18 years old and it is the first time that he has responded to a call from a higher team. Mexico is ahead of Canada and England, who also have the possibility of having the midfielder.

“Marcelo Flores receives his first call-up to the Mexico senior team. Our # AFCU18 midfielder will travel to Austin for Mexico’s friendly against Chile next week. Congratulations Marcelo! We are so proud of you,” the English team wrote on their social networks. .

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The Arsenal midfielder has the possibility to play with the representative of Canada, England or Mexico, because he has all three nationalities. The footballer himself had commented that his final decision would depend on which representative called him to the senior team.

Some days ago, Flores caught the attention of Mexican football by having an outstanding performance with the representative Tricolor Sub 20, with whom he won the Revelation Cup in Guanajuato, Celaya.

The difficulty in bringing in the midfielder arose because the match against Chile is played out of the FIFA date and authorization from the club was needed so that the Arsenal youth player could travel with Gerardo Martino’s Tricolor.

Tata had made arrangements for the soccer player to play with Mexico days before, so he kept in communication with his father, so that the 18-year-old player felt considered by the Tricolor.

Even so, despite the call to the major, Canada and England still have the possibility to summon the 18-year-old footballer, because the game against Chile is not official and is out of date FIFA.

Marcelo Flores prepares for his debut with Mexico.

With information from Omar Flores Aldana