Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson sing ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift | VIDEO

We are a few weeks away from meeting the winner of ‘The Voice’, but while it happens the coaches attended the program of the American television NBC, ‘That’s My Jam’, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. So much Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, as well as John Legend, demonstrated their knowledge of pop music classics with the song “Shake it off” from Taylor Swift.

Since November began, the coaches gave all their power to the spectators to choose who will be the finalists of this 2021 in the musical contest. At the moment, there is still no clue about the people who will be included in the list of the grand final, however, the coaches are inviting, through their social networks and television programs, viewers to vote for their favorite.

This is what Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” sounds like, voiced by Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

The well-known coaches of ‘The Voice’ were part of the program ‘That’s My Jam’ where Jimmy Fallon put them a couple of games where each of the coaches had to demonstrate their knowledge and musical skills. The game that most attracted the attention of the viewers was ‘Slay It, Don’t Spray It’ where the artists made teams and got into a kind of recording booth.

Ariana Grande teamed up with Blake Shelton, while Kelly Clarkson teamed up with John Legend. Once inside their respective booths, Jimmy Fallon pointed out that they had to interpret “Shake it off” from Taylor Swift. From the beginning, Shelton showed his concern as he did not believe that he would escape punishment in the event that he and his teammate lost. For their part, Legend and Clarkson showed their tranquility.

The host indicated to the singer of “Because of You” that he will begin to sing the first verse of the song. Both Ari and John showed their dominance in the lyrics of the song, however, Blake Shelton was slow to interpret the fragments of the single, which put his team in trouble.

Seeing that the situation did not improve, jokingly, Ariana Grande He left the cabin, but then went back inside so as not to leave his partner alone. Ultimately, Blake Shelton proved that you don’t know 100 percent. “Shake it off” from Taylor Swift, which caused both he and his partner to be doused with water. While Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were victorious in the challenge.