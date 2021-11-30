Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom “is Better” than the First Movie, According to Dolph Lundgren

King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) in Aquaman (2018). Image: Listal.com

Aquatic royalty in the world of PAPER HEROES. Dolph Lundren (Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, The Punisher, Universal Soldier, The Expendables) will return as King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022), co-produced and directed by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring, Furious 7), which began filming at the end of June under the production title Necrus and will be released on December 16, 2022 (United States).

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter (https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/dolph-lundgren-aquaman-2-drago-spinoff-1235053570/), the Swedish-born actor, director, and martial artist compared his experience filming this sequel and Aquaman (2018): “That whole movie is a classy act. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think it’s better. I think the script is stronger and more exciting. Technology has advanced in four years, so I was very pleased to be a part of it. James Wan will simply once again blow everyone away with this tremendous world that he creates. He’s involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it will be great. “

Set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), co-starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Orin / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as King Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk in an unknown role.

Release dates in the DC Comics movie calendar: The Batman (Batman, March 4, 2022), DC League of Super-Pets (DC League of Super-Pets, May 20, 2022), Black Adam (July 29, 2022), The Flash (November 4, 2022) , Batgirl (2022), Shazam !: Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023), Blue Beetle (no date announced).

Facebook: Jesús García Rubio (https://www.facebook.com/jesus.garciarubio.96)

Dolph Lundgren hanging out in his trailer during the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022). Image: Dolph Lundgren Instagram (@dolphlundgren).

DC FanDome 2021: Behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022).

Preview with Spanish subtitles for Aquaman (2018).

Share this post: