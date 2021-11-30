Aquaman 2: Amber Heard performs acrobatic exercises to prepare for her return as Mera

Aquaman 2 keep going! Amber Heard, the controversial actress in charge of bringing the character of Mera to life, has shared a new video of herself making a acrobatic training to prepare your role. The actress had previously shared her trainings for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so it is not the first time we have seen her in action in preparation for filming. Heard seems to have a great time doing all kinds of acrobatic exercises on the rings with your coach.

Heard to return despite the fans’ refusal

The return of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 supposes his third participation in the DC Universe, since it had appeared in the first tape of Aquaman and The Justice League. Despite the refusal by fans to be involved in legal entanglements with Johnny Depp for years, James Wan himself welcomed the actress for his I come back as Mera on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. At the moment we do not know specific details about the importance of Mera in the new film of Aquaman, although we assume that it goes far beyond being the mere love interest of Arthur Curry, the character played by Jason Momoa.

Although it is still too early to talk about synopsis, the truth is that we know that Aquaman 2 It will be released next December 16, 2022 in case there are unforeseen events. The filming of the film will have begun this summer and Jason Momoa himself has shared that the film be much bigger and itchy compared to the first Aquaman, so we can expect a first-rate festival of strong emotions. Patrick Wilson, who also return to his role as Orm, I shared her training just a couple of weeks ago just like Amber Heard did, so we assume that the start of filming is imminent.