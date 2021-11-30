Anne Hathaway was spotted wearing black jazz pants and white tennis shoes

Anne Hathaway is usually one of the best dressed on the red carpets, but it is also a source of inspiration to create memorable combinations with basic clothes for everyday life, always managing to print a touch of sophistication to what she wears, even if it is the most casual outfits.

Such was the case with the actress, Anne Hathaway during a summer afternoon through the streets of New York with newspaper in hand, in which he appealed to a set that exalts the shape of the pants on trend that have dominated since 2020, demonstrating why they are so popular on both the catwalks and the street style.

How is the look of Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway opted for black jazz pants. Gotham / Getty Images

The Oscar winner she appealed to the irresistible silhouette of on-trend high-waisted black jazz pants to frame her waist. Underneath, she wore a basic turtleneck with short sleeves and a round neckline and white tennis shoes, the footwear that is still positioned as the favorite for day to day. The mask he wore is the touch of color of the outfit.

She combed her signature long brown hair, letting her natural waves dictate the way. In addition to taking care that it is well hydrated and shines on its own, Anne Hathaway At the moment, she wears a bangs in a curtain that she has repeated at different times in her career, and that helps her to favorably frame the features of her face.

Altuzarra jazz pants from the spring-summer 2021 collection. Altuzarra / Gorunway.

The spirit athleisure that promote this type of Bell bottom pants that is slightly fitted in the thighs and goes with a high waist, they have been, due to their comfort when wearing them, one of the most repeated of the season, in addition to being a silhouette that appeals to a seventies nostalgia. The great design houses have also included them in their collections to create garments that are comfortable, functional and timeless.

For collections spring-summer 2021, Altuzarra proposes models in cream, beige and white tones to create sophisticated outfits that feel intimately related to summer, in sets in light tones with tank tops and sandals with platforms, while other firms such as Bogdar propose them in pastel roses in monochromatic sets accompanied by blazers.

If you do not have this garment yet, it is best to choose to implement it in a basic tone to make it easier to create different combinations, such as the black pants you chose this time Anne Hathaway.