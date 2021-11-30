America goes for an old longing

There is still debris from the unexpected and very hard overturning of America against Pumas at the Azteca Stadium. After finishing first in the regular phase and achieving equality as a visitor, the team was enough with a draw to reach the Semifinals of the Liga MX, but he was defeated with a terrible display.

After the blow to the illusion of all the fans, the board of directors got down to work and announced severe changes in the squad, where he glimpsed brilliant departures and more incorporations than they had agreed. For now, Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños will retain their positions as coach and sports director respectively.

Along these lines, David Medrano reported a movement that will be one of the market’s bombs if it is finally confirmed: the arrival of Jonathan Dos Santos. “He could get free to join America and fill that position that Santiago Solari intends as a right-hand midfielder”, reported the journalist.

It should be noted that the steering wheel was recently released after not renewing with Los Angeles Galaxy. Due to the ease of operation and the needs of the staff, it would be a more than interesting reinforcement.