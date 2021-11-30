Amazon to premiere Nicole Kidman’s new series

The 8-episode series, which reunites Nicole Kidman with David E. Kelley after ‘The Undoing’, will be seen here exclusively on Amazon Prime Video despite being a Hulu (Disney) original.

Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the bestseller of The New York Times from the Australian author Liane moriarty is the new series starring Nicole Kidman. In it, the actress plays the director of a high-end health and wellness center.

Along with Kidman, a very complete cast that removes the hiccups: Melissa mccarthy (Spies), Tiffany boone (Hunters), Bobby cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Luke evans (The Alienist), Michael shannon (The Drum Girl), Regina hall (Black monday), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Melvin gregg (American Vandal), Samara weaving (Hollywood) and Asher keddie (Discovering Nina).

Nine Perfect Strangers, in turn, it represents a new collaboration in the production between Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley, her creator and fetish showrunner after the successes of Big Little Lies and The Undoing. For his part, Jonathan Levine (50/50, Almost impossible) is in charge of directing the eight episodes that make up the series.

Nine Perfect Strangers It is an original of Hulu on USA. But internationally, it has been Amazon Prime Video that has taken over the distribution rights. Still, the platform has not confirmed the final date of the premiere.

Set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation, nine stressed out urbanites try to embark on the path to a better way of life. The resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these 9 strangers have no idea what to expect.

Nicole Kidman has stated: «I am very proud of what we have achieved this year, taking the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers to Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborating with Melissa McCarthy, working again with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my fellow producers, joining forces with Hulu in America and now this: a global distribution deal with my studio, Amazon. The stars have aligned and I am delighted.

The acquisition of Nine Perfect Strangers On the part of Amazon it is not a surprise since, as the Australian actress expresses in the previous statements, Amazon reached an exclusive agreement with Nicole Kidman, being the studio in which I developed her next series and films as producer and protagonist.