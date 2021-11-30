Amaury Vergara referred to the situation of Sebastián Córdova

The novel of the year began quickly: after the pale and surprising elimination of America against Pumas in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla, Sebastian Cordova He was caught in the eye of the storm for his poor performance at the end of the championship and in the defining matches of Las Águilas.

Subsequently, and given the needs of each squad, a rumor began to spread that the talented offensive could go on to Chivas in an exchange with the winger Uriel Antuna. Despite how ridiculous the movement sounds, several media reported what happened and even Amaury Vergara did not deny it.

“If you don’t do different things you can’t get different results, then there will definitely be changes. ANDWe are in the process of executing who should stay in Chivas, who understands well the weight of this shirt and who could come from another team to reinforce us “, assured the owner in an interview with Aztec TV.

“It is very important that the fans know that it is not only the sporting issue. Obviously that is the main thing, but the person who is convinced, who wants to come to Chivas, also matters. So it is very important to value it in every way. I hope that the incorporations are a beneficial issue in sports and that therefore gives joy to the fans “, added.

In any case, he didn’t take anything for granted either: “Until now we have not confirmed any reinforcement or anything like that. As soon as we know, I promise that we will let you know through the media on our official channel.”