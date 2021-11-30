Amaury Vergara does not deny the possibility of the exchange of Uriel Antuna for Sebastián Córdova

The possibility that Sebastián Córdova arrives at Chivas and Uriel Antuna at América gains strength after the owner of the Flock did not deny the option

The owner of Chivas, Amaury vergara He did not deny the possibility that there is an exchange of players with America, since when asked if there is a possibility that Uriel Antuna reaches the azulcrema team instead for Sebastián Córdova, he tried to ignore the question and in the end He pointed out that it only remains to wait for the official announcements, after there is no confirmed reinforcement.

Amaury Vergara did not deny the possibility that there is an exchange of players with America. Imago7

“Don’t look, I think it is very good to wait for the official announcements, because it is simply important, until now we have not confirmed any reinforcement or anything like that, as soon as we know we will let you know through our media, so official ”, he assured.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Similarly, the Guadalajara boss acknowledged that they will seek to make some changes so there will be some exits in the Rojinegro squad, and acknowledged that the reinforcements that arrive will have to understand the importance of playing for the Sacred Herd.

“I think that if you don’t do different things you can’t get different results, then there will definitely be changes, we already evaluate very well and we are in the process of executing who, yes.í should stay in Chivas and who understands the weight of this shirt, and who could come from another team to help strengthen us”He added.

In the end, he acknowledged that they are currently working so that the possible reinforcements are convinced and want to commit to the challenge of Chivas, so they are evaluated in every way to the possible elements that will be added to the Rojiblanco squad.

“It is very important that the fans know that not only the sports part matters, that is the main thing, but the person who is convinced and wants to commit to what Chivas is matters., who wants to commit to the challenge that is Chivas, which is a great challenge, it is very important to evaluate it in all senses and that is what we are doing and I hope that the incorporations, rather than giving joy to the institution, will be beneficial to sports and As a consequence, that makes us happy for the fans ”, he concluded.