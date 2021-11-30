At 48 years old, Sofia Vergara She already has multiple SAG awards, nominations for the Golden Globe, the Emmy, the Satellite Awards and she is even the owner of a People’s.

The Colombian model and actress always declared that she loves risks because she always measures everything in her opinion and she also shows it in her love curriculum.

Sofía was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is the daughter of a housewife named Margarita Vergara Dávila and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, a humble rancher. She was called “Toti” among her 5 brothers and sisters.

She was raised Catholic and in an interview with the magazine For the He commented on the problems his brother Julio had after the death of his other brother Rafael, who was murdered during an attempted kidnapping in Colombia in 1998.

After having an arduous career, he once confessed that he only got interesting jobs in the United States when he decided to darken his hair. Thanks to his attitude, and Latin accent, he quickly fitted into the world of cinema.

The reality is that Sofía Vergara triumphed worldwide thanks to her popularity in the series “Modern Family” playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, a Colombian who is married to a rich American.

All the men of Sofía Vergara

The most interesting thing in his career and the great doubt that lurks is knowing all the men who went through the life of Sofía Vergara. After being considered the “most desired woman in the world” in February 2012, the Colombian actress never spoke much about her private life.

However, it is known that she had her son Manolo when she was very young, precisely at age 19 with her high school boyfriend, Joe Gonzalez With whom he divorced at 20. That, you could say, was his first love.

Already in 2003 it was known that she was dating the singer Craig david, but only for a few months. Soon he was with the actor Tom cruise, after meeting at a party that had been organized by Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was not until July 10, 2012 that the media were informed – surprisingly – about their commitment to Nick loeb. But, on May 23, 2014 their breakup was finally announced.

It should be remembered that in 2015 the dispute they had in relation to the future of the 2 embryos that both had decided to freeze while they were together was made public.

All this happened, until in July 2014 it was reported that Sofía was starting a relationship with the actor and producer Joe Manganiello.

They got engaged on Christmas 2014, after 6 months of dating. It was on November 22, 2015 that Sofia, 43, and Joe, 38, finally got married. That link was notorious because it was held in a luxurious resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

To this day, the Colombian actress continues her relationship with Manganiello. In fact, on Monday, June 14, they celebrated their 7 years together and the model once again surprised her millions of followers on Instagram, with her incredible and outstanding look.

Did you already know all the men who went through the life of Sofía Vergara?