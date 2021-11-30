Alfredo Moreno: they ask for blood donors after finding a malignant tumor

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.30.2021 13:32:50





Alfredo Moreno he is going through a difficult moment of health. And it is that the ex player of clubs like Necaxa, saint Louis, America and Tijuana, it was emergency surgery in the last hours due to blockage in the gallbladder that was removed.

Unfortunately, in operation lthe doctors detected a tumor that also touched part of the former player’s intestines, so a campaign to get blood and platelet donors, since once the Chango Moreno stabilize, start chemotherapy treatment to fight carcinoma.

After his retirement from professional football with Celaya in 2018, Alfredo Moreno decided to settle in Aguascalientes, city in which he is residing with his wife and two children, so it was in that city where the disease surprised him and where he is hospitalized.

Given this, the club Necaxa stood in solidarity with him Chango Moreno, so in their social networks shared an image to request donors and help the ex-footballer to get through this difficult moment.

Who was the Chango Moreno?

Alfredo Moreno He played as a center forward and is of Argentine origin, although after passing through Liga MX, he ended up becoming a Mexican naturalized. Debuted with Boca Juniors in 1998 and with them he won two Libertadores Cups. He arrived at Aztec soccer in 2001 with Necaxa, but later he paraded through clubs such as: saint Louis, America, Atlas, Tijuana, Puebla, Veracruz and finally retired in the Celaya.