Airlines: Three Mexicans appear among the 10 worst in the world

The Bounce service carried out a study in which it analyzed the complaints of customers of different airlines in areas such as seating comfort, inflight entertainment, food and baggage rules, which in the end determined which are the 10 worst in the world. On the list released by the British newspaper on Monday The Sun three Mexican women appear.

The worst airline in the world, in the opinion of users is Viva Air Columbia, which ranked 1 out of 5 for all the criteria evaluated, while the Portuguese airline TAP had the highest number of complaints during a period of six months, with thousand 430.

“We have analyzed passenger experiences, as well as the airline’s punctuality and maximum luggage capacity for national and international airlines to see which airline leaves customers smiling, “said the study’s makers.

List of the 10 worst airlines in the world according to travelers

Airline (Customer rating out of 10)

Viva Air Columbia (3.4) Viva Aerobus (3.6) Volaris Airlineas (4.0) Ryanair (4.2) Interjet (4.6) Vueling Airlines (5.0) EasyJet (5.3) TAP (5.3) Ukraine Int Airlines (5.3) Swoop (5.8)

Among the most common complaints from airline users, those about the lack or the low quality of the Internet connection, the crowded planes, or the long waiting time.

