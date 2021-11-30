Adopted children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are now adults: away from the show and their parents | TV and Show

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were the perfect Hollywood couple for when the millennium began, consolidating 11 years together in which they lived to the rhythm of an industry that kept its attention on them, the most successful actors of the time.

The couple, who met on the set of Thunder days, were married more than 30 years ago, when they met on Christmas night in a Telluride, Colorado, chapel, in the company of Dustin Hoffman, the Oscar-winning actor for Kramer vs. Kramer, who was one of his witnesses.

Shortly after their marriage Nicole became pregnant, however, had a miscarriage, something that marked her and was the reason why she later adopted her children with Cruise, Isabella and Connor, indicated El País.

Although they lived as a happy family, in 2001 the couple went from love to separation, literally overnight and the union they maintained was broken with a divorce lawsuit that was carried out under a halo of mystery.

Each continued with their life, but What happened to the children of the Cruise-Kidmans? The children had to live the harsh reality of the divorce of two Hollywood stars and its consequences until adults.

Cruise – Kidman, the perfect Hollywood marriage

Nicole was only 23 years old when she married Tom Cruise and at the same time became one of the most famous actresses in the world.

They formed one of the strongest couples in the North American show, in which everything revolved around the career of the protagonist of Mission Impossible, who constantly moved around the world. For her part, Kidman was just beginning a career under her husband’s shadow.

After a miscarriage, in 1992 the couple decided to adopt their first daughter, Isabella, with whom they formed a perfect trio that was enlarged in 1995, with the arrival of Connor, the second adopted son of the actors.

At that time they combined their filming with the aim of not being apart for more than two weeks while showing themselves as a normal family, while rumors about Tom’s alleged homosexuality and that he used the actress as a facade, were silenced with various demands that the actor won against those who tried to damage his circle at that time.

As for family life, Kidman told Rolling Stone in 1999 the anecdotes his little ones lived, such as when Isabella’s schoolmates asked him “Is Tom Cruise your father? so the girl ended up addressing them by their first names, and she, like every mother, lovingly indicated that they were “mom and dad” and only that they knew them because they were actors. He added that the first-born already at that time aroused attention for the profession of her parents, stating: “She of course wants to be an actress.”

Regarding the youngest of her children, Connor, the actress said that “He is a wild man. You can blink and get what you want from anyone. And he knows it. Scary”. At the same time he refused to talk about his biraciality, pointing out that “We saw this baby who, despite the circumstances, was destined for us. I couldn’t imagine Connor being anyone else’s, anywhere else. It’s Connor (laughs). The Connor I know from changing his diapers every day “.

Likewise, the actress assured that motherhood had transformed her, although she loved acting, it was much more entertaining to take the children to the zoo or the beach, a feeling that Tom shared, stating that both would easily leave their work to take care of their family.

The couple later teamed up with Stanley Kubrick to record “Eye Wide Shut” the last work of the renowned director, whose filming would take place over 4 months, but spanned two years that changed his life.

Divorce and separation from the perfect family

“Our marriage is nine years old now (in 1999) and we have passed the date of the fateful first seven years. When you are also loved for your flaws, you are really safe. I don’t know what I would do without Tom. We are so close that each of us finishes the other’s sentences. We understand each other without speaking ”, declared the actress regarding her love with Cruise.

However, it all ended in 2001, when on February 25, the protagonist of Jerry Maguire filed for divorce, limiting himself to declaring: “Nicole knows why,” El País reported.

The trial revealed another painful situation: the actor tried to prove that the marriage had ended before the age of 10, with the aim of not having to pay a millionaire maintenance, however, Kidman declared that he had had a second abortion in March of that year , which confirmed that they were together until days before the lawsuit.

Although there were many rumors about the reasons for the separation of the stars, among which was that during the filming of “Eye wide shut” they began to get on badly, in accordance with the development of their characters, the most powerful theory had to do with the education of their children.

According to Hufftington Post, in 2001 it was published that the reason for the separation of the couple was because they would not have agreed on the education of their children, while Cruise wanted to educate them under Scientology, Nicole refused to allow them to be indoctrinated around this religion.

The separation of the couple culminated in the estrangement of Nicole Kidman from her children, since they were left in the care of their father.

Isabella and Connor, the low-key boys

They were just children when they suffered the collateral damage of the separation from their famous parents, although unlike them they always kept a low profile and were rarely seen in public as children and adolescents.

Of course, every moment they were seen in public, they were always in the company of their father, Tom, who was left in their care, while he educated them under the regime of Scientology, a religion to which they still belong.

At the same time, the children had new members in the family, as the actor married actress Katie Holmes in 2006, with whom he had his sister Suri.

During the years that the marriage lasted, it was usual to see them together, enjoying the five moments as a family, as they moved around the world to accompany Cruise on filming. It was even rumored that the children stopped saying “mom” to Nicole and began to call Holmes, her stepmother, something that the actress herself denied.

During all those years, there was talk of the distance that Kidman kept from his children, in addition to pointing out that they had a bad relationship, since the actress has not referred much about it and there are practically no photos of them together.

Despite being very reserved, on some occasions she spoke about the already young and her relationship with them, although always in a very reserved way, as when in an interview with BBC Arabic’s, regarding her film, Lion, she pointed out that as an adoptive mother she wanted to take the role of the main character, a mother who helps her son find his biological family.

However, it was not until 2018 that the actress, who had two biological daughters with her husband Keith Urban, opened up to talk about her adopted children in an interview with the Australian magazine Who, stating: “I am very reserved about them”, adding that she had that “Protect that relationship. But what I do know at 150% is that I would give up my life for my children “ indicated the country.

Regarding Connor and Isabella’s closeness to Scientology, the actress mentioned: “They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and as a mother, my job is to love them. “.

In addition, he indicated: “I am an example of tolerance, it is what I believe in. That it doesn’t matter what your son does, that he has love and that he knows I’m here “, clarifying “That is our job as parents, to always offer unconditional love.”

For his part, Tom Cruise continues to maintain a close relationship with his children, always marked by Scientology. Although, he does not speak publicly about them, -and remember that he does not have a relationship with the minor, Suri- has participated in public events with them, such as when he and Connor sailed through the San Francisco Bay aboard the Luna Rossa, the Emirates Team New Zealand boat.

Isabella Cruise Kidman, the rebellious firstborn

Although she kept a low profile for much of her life, Bella (that’s what her close friends call her) surprised in 2020 by exposing her face through her Instagram account.

The young woman, now 28, was rarely news and this simple action once again had her in the media eye, as did the 2 “Likes” she gave to images of her mother on the same social network, which spoke of the supposed reconciliation that mother and daughter would have, although the real distance between them has never been confirmed.

A point that marked this rumor away was that the young woman married in 2015, after a year of courtship with the consultant Max Parker, but without the presence of her parents or siblings at the Church of Scientology in London where the event was held. Hi pointed out.

The wedding, which was financed by Tom Cruise, would not have had the presence of the family because they did not want it to be a media circus around the link, considering the fame of his parents.

However, at that time Isabella’s mother, Nicole, still did not know her son-in-law and it was only in 2016 that she was able to meet her daughter and her husband, in an emotional meeting that took place in London, where the couple lives.

Isabella is deeply linked to Scientology, thanks to her father, and constantly travels to Clearwater in Florence, where the religion’s “headquarters” are, Vanity Fair noted.

Despite the fame of her parents, she has decided to live in anonymity and far from the luxuries that can be obtained by being their daughter and currently she remains in London living in an apartment in Croydon, a working-class area of ​​the British capital, from where she moves aboard a Fiat 500, while her husband usually goes to work on public transport.

She currently works as a designer, expressing her art in t-shirts, bags, phone cases and even pins, which she sells through her brand BKC, the three initials of her name “Bella Kidman Cruise”, putting her mother’s name in front, which for many represented a reconciliation between the two.

Connor Cruise Kidman, from DJ to fisherman and now food blogger

Although his sister lives in London, Connor has developed his life in Miami, where he began a career as a DJ that apparently would have faded, since he would be privileging recreational fishing, as well as starting to be a gastronomy blogger.

When the kinesiologist was also 18 years old, his mother proudly told him that the young man was taking his first steps in the world of music, indicating that it was a relief to find the path of what he wanted to do.

The young man in 2013 participated in various events as a DJ, in a career that lasted a few years, however, the latest images he has recorded on social networks indicate that Cruise’s male son has put music aside and has dedicated himself to music. fishing, a hobby that he would have transformed into a lifestyle, said Hello.

According to the portal, Connor travels with his team to Costa Rica and the Gulf of Mexico to practice this activity that he has shown through his social networks where he poses with the catch of the day.

But it is not the only thing he does, since after many recommendations from his close friends, he began to express his gastronomic opinions through a new Instagram account, @connorsmeatshack, where he tries various cuts of meat.

Connor currently lives with his partner, the Italian Silvia Zanchi, whom he should have married in 2020, but apparently the pandemic would have delayed the link, although considering the discretion that the Cruise-Kidman brothers have maintained in their lives, it is not yet possible to know whether the ceremony was performed or not.