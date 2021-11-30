A whole diva! Kendall Jenner confesses what her essential accessories are

USA. – Kendall jenner was on the cover of the magazine Vogue German edition, and in it he took the opportunity to share different aspects of his life with his followers. One of them was sharing the things you carry in your bag on a day-to-day basis or when you have to take a business trip.

The first item the model carries is her cell phone; is that he constantly works with his social networks and must communicate with people who are in different cities. The next article is some gingerbread candies; Jenner seems to love to naturally keep her breath good. Also, as the holidays approach, he prefers to have a more Christmas taste with her.

As we are in a time of pandemic, clearly the next item in the bag of Kendall jenner it was a mask. It belongs to an American brand that produces them with a variety of colors; they are also quite protective, since their mold is based on the famous N95. According to Kendall, she has a bag very similar to a mother’s as she does not usually have unnecessary things.

Following the style that characterizes her, it was to be expected that Jenner had the odd pair of sunglasses with her. Above all, if they are black and classic in style, they are the ones that end up combining with everything. Another classic element in any woman’s bag is perfume, in Jenner’s case the chosen one is her collaboration with her sister Kim kardashian.

Kendall jenner She has said on several occasions that she loves taking photos, but not just with her cell phone. Is that the young model carries with her a small analog camera very similar to those used in the nineties. She loves having her memories with her in physical form without having to rely on a phone memory.



