A week like this, Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, Laura Pausini, Duncan Dhu and Tequila were Nº1 of LOS40 | Videos | From 40 to 1

What an invention The time Machine, what in # Del40al1CocaCola allows us each week to travel back in time and remember songs that were number one on the official LOS40 list at this time. The first stop is in 2020: the position of honor was conquered by Aitana and Morat with More than I bet. And five years ago, J Balvin, accompanied by Pharrell Williams, BIA and Sky, touched ceiling in the chart with Safari. Included in your album Energy, It was number one in sales in Spain, Mexico, Panama and the Latin list in the United States.

In 2011, ten years ago, Rihanna and Calvin Harris joined forces on a song titled We found love, which topped the list at the end of November. With ten weeks at the top of the rankings Billboard, it was one of the biggest hits of that season (no other song ever did). To date, more than 10.5 million copies of the single have been sold and its video was recognized as Best of the Year at the Grammy Awards. The rock of Fito and Fitipaldis was placed in the first place in 2006 thanks to the theme By mouth lives the fish.

We keep going back and find that in 2001, twenty years ago, it was the Australian Kylie Minogue who reached the position of honor with one of her most dance songs: Can’t get you out of my head. It was also number one in 40 countries. 25 years ago, in 1996, the Italian Laura Pausini acceded to the first position, and she did it with her beautiful ballad Unforgettable.

30 years ago, number one went to The blue House, but not Guille Milkyway’s group, but Duncan Dhu’s song, from his sixth album, Supernova. What things are: at that time Mikel Erentxun had not even started his solo career, and by now he has already 13 studio albums (for a time the separate recordings of Mikel and Diego Vasallo with those of Duncan Dhu; a Diego who had published on his own before Supernova, with the alter ego of Cabaret Pop). And we closed the section this week in 1981, with the number one of Tequila and Jump Curiously, 40 years later, the Spanish-Argentine band (now only with Alejo Stivel and Ariel Rot at the helm) has said goodbye to the stage with an emotional concert in Madrid.