A very legal blonde 3 introduce Reese Witherspoon as a mother

A very legal blonde 3 comes with news for the life of Elle Woods, the mythical protagonist of this saga led by Reese Witherspoon. The latest relevant news we had about the film confirmed a release date for May 20, 2022 in theaters, but this week we have known new details at the plot level. It seems that we will know a new stage in the life of Elle Woods, as she introduces herself as a working mother at 40.

This information comes from a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, which echoed Details shared by MGM Studios President Pamela Abdy. The production company shared that both Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are in charge of the script for this third installment of A very legal blonde. He also confirmed that Witherspoon, in addition to starring in the project, will be part of the producing team with Lauren Neusadter and Marc Platt.

“It is happening”said Abdy to confirm that A very legal blonde 3 It is a reality, although that was already assured by Kaling herself at the time. “Mindy Kaling and Dan [Goor] they’re writing the script with Reese [Witherspoon] in the title role. Reese and Lauren Neustadter are producers with Marc Platt. We are all developing the film together. “That is when he went on to address what we can expect from the film in terms of story:”How do we see Elle Woods at 40? She is a mother with a prosperous career. We hope to have the script ready sometime in the first quarter. “

Screenwriter Mindy Kaling made it clear from the get-go her approach to Witherspoon’s character: “Elle Woods is an icon, showing that you can be feminine and smart at the same time”, he pointed out at the time. Both Kaling and Goor aimed to offer “a completely new twist” to the story, and thanks to Abdy’s statements we can get an idea of ​​how they are planning this third installment. We remind you that it will be released in May 2022.

