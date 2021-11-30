A queen! Britney Spears is shown dancing again on the networks in a sensual video

USA. – Britney Spears shared a video where she is seen dancing quietly in the living room of her house. For that, he decided to use a song by the famous singer Billie eilish. At the bottom of the publication, he took the opportunity to leave a message to all his followers commenting on how his day of Thanksgiving.

Tagging the young singer Billie eilishShe said she came back with her dance videos using some songs a little slower than she was used to. Her followers were very excited to see her return to what she likes the most, which is dancing. At the moment it is unknown if he plans to resume his musical career next year, since he is now free to make his own decisions.

Then, almost completely changing the subject, she said she had a great Thanksgiving, but now she has decided to go on a diet. It is that he really wanted to have a great feast, and commented that he has started with the fast. It seems that Britney Spears You are getting along with the process well, despite arriving hungry a few times at the end of it, you seem to be seeing some of the benefits of this technique.

Always clarifying his sayings, the Princess of pop He mentioned that he was in no way promoting starvation to lose weight; in fact, he confessed that several of his relatives do not agree with his fasting. The singer said that she spent 4 days fasting, with the occasional healthy snack from time to time, and mentioned that, although it was difficult, she ended up feeling very good.

To exemplify, he mentioned that there are many religions that practice it, even so, you have to be very careful with this practice. Above all, since it does not become something that is done often, the ideal is to follow a balanced diet accompanied by exercise. In addition, there are safer fasting techniques that are recommended by some nutritionists, such as the intermittent fasting.