A new game comes to Xbox Game Pass today by surprise

Talking about Xbox Game Pass today is talking about the best video game subscription service that we can find currently available. And is that Microsoft’s subscription service offers us a huge variety of games both for our Xbox and for our PCs at a really competitive price.

As many of you already know, each month the catalog of titles available on Xbox Game Pass varies, with games that leave the service, and others, that enter. Just today, the Redmond subscription service has added two new titles, Evil Genius 2: World Domination and Mind Scanners; but they have not arrived alone, already that another game has landed on the serve by surprise.

Generation Zero lands by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Xbox Game Pass has given us a joyous surprise by adding, without prior notice, Generation Zero, the title of which currently All Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy both on Xbox and on PC and in the cloud.