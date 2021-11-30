a disappointing ending is coming

The initial sequence of episode “Death and the Dead” (2×09) of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020), the penultimate of this third AMC television series set in the zombie apocalypse of comics by screenwriter Robert Kirkman and cartoonists Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard (2013-2019) , continues with the open confrontation in the rotten bosom of the Military Civic Republic.

One of the planes, with its eye-catching downward camera movement, reminds us of the last bars of the first season of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010) and those with whom the second begins. On the other hand, other characters face the consequences of the shooting in the final third of “Returning Point” (2×08). But one can only say that these scenes, which should be intriguing to us, they don’t move a muscle.

The reason is almost functional planning from the director Loren S. Yaconelli, who has already been in charge of five chapters in The Walking Dead: World Beyond from “The Sky Is a Graveyard” (1×08) and that neither she nor Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete (Pepper Ann) use the dramatic devices with which the soundtrack of The Newton Brothers (Midnight mass), for not getting more involved in it or not asking for something better.

A mediocre episode of ‘the Walking Dead: World Beyond’

AMC

However, the composition it is animated a bit audiovisual in some scenes with more dynamic or imaginative movements and a more powerful score. But a few swallows don’t make summer and, at best, what we have in “Death and the Dead” are ostensible ups and downs of film grammar, which most of the footage remains nondescript. And that the filmmaker has worked in different departments of these productions.

She started as an assistant and camera operator in feature films such as The man Without a shadow (Paul Verhoeven, 2000), The boy who conquered Hollywood or Windtalkers (Brett Morgen and Nanette Burstein, John Woo, 2002) and in series such as Without a trace (Hank Steinberg, 2002-2009), Heroes (Tim Kring, 2006-2010) or True blood (Alan Ball, 2008-2014); she became director of photography at Ray donovan (Ann Biderman, 2013-2020), for example, and has ended up directing episodes of Shameless (Paul Abbott and John Wells, 2011-2021) and Animal kingdom (Jonathan Lisco, since 2016) before this of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

In the same way, the development of the plot on the paper does not seem very remarkable. It is signed by Erin Martin, who has moved from the role of script coordinator at how I Met Your Mother (Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, 2005-2014), The man in the castle (Frank Spotnitz, 2015-2019) and the second spin-off zombie to provide the libretto for “Death and the Dead” with Sam Reynolds, who is not known for any other film curriculum. And the only thing that catches our attention is the funny occurrence of the giant terrestrial ball.

When dramatic livelihood isn’t built right

AMC

The character of Anne or Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) has been juicy since her interventions in the mother series (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) for her subtly sly attitude and her unpredictable behavior, which relates her to the Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) of the superior Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015).

Here she is in charge of revealing the motives for the genocidal actions committed by the Military Civic Republic, with a speech that brings to mind that of Colonel Nathan Jessep (Jack Nicholson) in Some good men (Rob Reiner, 1992), the work of respected screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. What’s not so well written is Hope Bennett’s climactic moment (Alexa Mansour), whose preparation for both his behavior and what causes it is stunted.

We cannot argue that Erin Martin and Sam Reynolds did not set out to prod her until she was almost out of their minds, but scenes for that purpose lack a justification for their flashbacks arbitrary, as arbitrary is the tragedy; and what happened in previous chapters does not build the tension that is needed in this one. A) Yes, the attempts to move viewers later stay at it for lack of credible emotional sustenance. Bad precedents for the episode that will end The Walking Dead: World Beyond.