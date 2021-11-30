a disappointing ending is coming

The initial sequence of episode “Death and the Dead” (2×09) of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020), the penultimate of this third AMC television series set in the zombie apocalypse of comics by screenwriter Robert Kirkman and cartoonists Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard (2013-2019) , continues with the open confrontation in the rotten bosom of the Military Civic Republic.

One of the planes, with its eye-catching downward camera movement, reminds us of the last bars of the first season of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010) and those with whom the second begins. On the other hand, other characters face the consequences of the shooting in the final third of “Returning Point” (2×08). But one can only say that these scenes, which should be intriguing to us, they don’t move a muscle.

The reason is almost functional planning from the director Loren S. Yaconelli, who has already been in charge of five chapters in The Walking Dead: World Beyond from “The Sky Is a Graveyard” (1×08) and that neither she nor Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete (Pepper Ann) use the dramatic devices with which the soundtrack of The Newton Brothers (Midnight mass), for not getting more involved in it or not asking for something better.

A mediocre episode of ‘the Walking Dead: World Beyond’

AMC

However, the composition it is animated a bit audiovisual in some scenes with more dynamic or imaginative movements and a more powerful score. But a few swallows don’t make summer and, at best, what we have in “Death and the Dead” are ostensible ups and downs of film grammar, which most of the footage remains nondescript. And that the filmmaker has worked in different departments of these productions.

She started as an assistant and camera operator in feature films such as The man Without a shadow (Paul Verhoeven, 2000), The boy who conquered Hollywood or Windtalkers (Brett Morgen and Nanette Burstein, John Woo, 2002) and in series such as Without a trace (Hank Steinberg, 2002-2009), Heroes (Tim Kring, 2006-2010) or True blood (Alan Ball, 2008-2014); she became director of photography at Ray donovan (Ann Biderman, 2013-2020), for example, and has ended up directing episodes of Shameless (Paul Abbott and John Wells, 2011-2021) and Animal kingdom (Jonathan Lisco, since 2016) before this of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

