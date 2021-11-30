A day of high tension: schedules and transmission of the new challenge of Checo Pérez

This weekend, from December 3-5, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place. The Jeddah circuit will be the setting for the penultimate date of the Formula 1 world championship. In this context, Czech Pérez takes on a vital role for Red Bull and it is essential to know the schedules and channels that will broadcast the day of the premier category of motorsport.

Czech Pérez up to the unprecedented track on the Formula 1 calendar, with the mission of scoring points for Red Bull to catch up with Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. The Austrian team is five points away from the silver dates. While the world of pilots is led by the companion of the Mexican pilot, who has 8 units more than Lewis Hamilton.

The Jeddah street circuit will debut in Formula 1.

In Mexico, the channel in charge of transmitting the penultimate date of the calendar will be Televisa. While Star Plus will offer the live broadcast for Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Star Action will do it for the aforementioned countries.

On Saturday the classification will take place, which will begin in Mexico at 11:00 a.m., like Costa Rica. While Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama will be able to experience the action from 12:00 hours. On the other hand, in Bolivia and Venezuela it will be at 1:00 p.m. when the fight for the fastest lap begins.

Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay will be able to witness the action from 2:00 p.m. SIt will be on Sunday when the race that could define the panorama of the world championship of drivers and constructors will be disputed respectively.

Starting at 11:30 am on Sunday, Mexico and Costa Rica will experience the action of the date in Saudi Arabia.

While Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru will enjoy the race from 12:30 pm. At 1:30 p.m. the competition will start in Venezuela and Bolivia. While Argentina, Chile and Brazil will display the traffic light from 2:30 p.m.

Red Bull Racing threatens to end the reign of the Silver Arrows

Crucial moment

The truth is Czech Pérez and Red Bull will seek to end Mercedes’ hegemony in the hybrid era. The Aztec driver has achieved 5 podiums during his first season and his seat is assured for 2022, where Formula 1 will have a new regulation that will favor the aerodynamic aspect of the cars.

On the other hand, Verstappen seeks to end the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton, who could become the driver with the most world championships won, if he reaches 8. At the moment he is equaled with Michael Schumacher, who celebrated 7 times.