7 Julia Roberts movies ideal to watch on Valentine’s Day

Think about movies with romantic overtones means to bring almost irrefutably to Julia Roberts among the names of the protagonists of this type of stories. Stories that were made to us believe in love for at least 90 minutesThey are perfect to accompany a pizza, pasta or popcorn. Whatever your plan for this weekend, without a doubt a movie by Julia Roberts it doesn’t hurt.

Regardless of the decade in which the actress is Julia Roberts, always has a film worth rescuing, therefore, this list is made to go through not only his most romantic productions, but the way in which it has developed in them. Know the list of Julia Roberts movies ideal to watch on Valentine’s Day, which are available at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Hulton Archive

It is impossible not to start a romantic count of Julia Roberts without mentioning this film, which many describe as the one that launched her to stardom. In it, she takes the role of Vivian Ward, a prostitute who, due to different circumstances of life, ends up becoming the companion of a millionaire bachelor who does not believe in love, but as the days go by, they inevitably end up falling in love with each other.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)