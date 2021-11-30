3 romantic movies to watch on Netflix

Romantic relationships are one of the most exploited themes in the history of cinema, but that does not mean that the genre does not have good current proposals and that love is already an exhausted resource for the big screen. Proof of this is given by the three films that we want to talk to you about today.

We were songs

2021 – Dir: Juana Macias

We were songs is a Spanish film based on the book of Elisabeth benavent, that follows the lives of three friends dealing with work problems, romantic problems and an uncertain future. Macarena (Maria Valverde) is a simple and ordinary girl, with a love-hate relationship for her work, as an assistant to an arrogant fashion influencer who makes her life impossible every day.

Jimena (Elisabet casanovas), her lifelong friend, is daring, crazy and charismatic, who has no filter to speak her mind, but is trapped by her past, which prevents her from moving forward. And finally there is Adriana (Susana abaitua), the girl in appearance centered and mature, who lives with her partner, but who all the time tries to innovate her life and her routine.

For each of them, love has been a turbulent and complicated episode, sometimes traumatic and painful, but when Macarena discovers that her ex, Leo (Alex González) has returned, all her slight stability collapses.

The other side of the world

2006 – Dir: John Curran

London, 1920. Kitty (Naomi watts) it is a beautiful young woman belonging to high society who, escaping from the family routine, makes the hasty decision to marry Walter (Edward Norton), a young doctor with a promising future to which the girl’s parents quickly give their approval.

Shortly after marrying, the couple take up residence in Shanghai, but Walter is working all day and Kitty begins to feel very lonely. They both behave like two strangers who have nothing to talk about or share, so When the young woman meets Charlie Townsend (Liev Schreiber), an attractive American who drinks the winds for her, she begins to be unfaithful to her husband.

When Walter learns of his wife’s adventure, he takes a job in revenge in a small town located in one of the most remote regions of China where a serious outbreak of cholera is destroying the population. There they both begin to reconsider their history and give their life meaning.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2004 – Dir: Michel Gondry

Joel (Jim Carrey) takes a terrible blow when he discovers that his girlfriend Clementine (Kate winslet) has caused all the memories of their stormy relationship to be erased from his memory. Desperate, he contacts the creator of the process, Dr. Howard Mierzwiak, to erase Clementine from his memory. But when Joel’s memories start to fade, he suddenly rediscovers his love for Clementine. From the depths of his brain he will try to stop the process.