16 actors who were in jail: from public sex to 32-hour sprees

We are used to seeing them in all kinds of situations on the big screen, but who knew that their real life also makes for a movie?

It is always said that fame has a good side and a bad side. While the good is obvious, the bad only comes to light in the worst case. On many occasions, Hollywood actors would have liked to be completely anonymous so that their acts were in their closest circle. It is the case of these interpreters, who They ended up in jail for different reasons but their ‘mugshot’, their arrest photo, went around the world. Some ended up in prison for heroic deeds. There is Jane Fonda and her tireless fight for social rights since the 60s. The actress uses her popularity to give voice to various causes, which has led her to be behind bars on more than one occasion. But not everyone has funny stories like yours. Edward Furlong or Lindsay Lohan are the best example of how growing up in a toxic environment and achieving success too soon can play tricks on you. Many of them have learned their lesson and are fully recovered from their bad times. For others it was a crucial question and some even count it as a funny anecdote. Here are 16 actors who were in prison.

Al Pacino

It happened in 1961 in Rhode Island. Al Pacino was hanging out with friends when they were stopped by police. Apparently, they were getting a bit of attention for wearing masks and walking around with a gun. The agents were decisive. They were locked up for three days until the situation cleared up. After that time, they concluded that it was a prop gun, so they had not put anyone at risk. According to the police, the actor collaborated at all times.

Christian slater

Christian Slater is fully recovered and rehabilitated, but he had a bad time in the 90s. He used drugs regularly, which led him to go to prison on more than one occasion. It began in 1989 when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. In 1994, he was sentenced to 3 days of community service for attempting to board a plane with a weapon. In 1997, he spent 59 days in prison after beating his partner, a friend and a policeman. He had used alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. He is currently recovered. “My job is my homework. And having adventures with my kids. My kids are everything.”

Edward furlong

Another who has been through bad times is Edward Furlong, the actor from Terminator 2: The Last Judgment. The actor has struggled with his addiction to alcohol and drugs from a very young age, which has led to serious personal problems. He has several charges for domestic violence against different women. In 2013, visits to her son, who was 6 years old at the time, became supervised after the little boy tested positive for cocaine. That same year he was imprisoned for 61 days for assaulting his girlfriend. This happened just a few months after he was arrested for violating the probation imposed after using force against his ex-partner. He avoided a new jail sentence after agreeing to go to rehab for 3 months. He is currently sober.

Gary Dourdan

Gary Dourdan rose to fame as Warrick Brown on CSI: Las Vegas. In 2008, coinciding with the end of the series, he was arrested for cocaine and ecstasy. It was rumored that drugs had something to do with his departure from famous fiction, but it was not., since the negotiation ended before his legal problems. In 2011 he was arrested twice. The first for possession of drug paraphernalia, the second for assault on his partner. A year later he declared bankruptcy.

Jane fonda

Jane Fonda has been fighting for the rights … of whoever it takes for decades. Be it the Vietman war, against climate change or in favor of equality between men and women. Fonda is used to taking to the streets to give voice to social movements and, in fact, has been arrested five times. The last one with 82 years. The first of them happened in the 70s and the photo of his arrest has gone down in history.

Keanu reeves

It’s hard to imagine Keanu Reeves having trouble with the law, but it was almost three decades ago. The Matrix actor was arrested in 1993 for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. The police caught him doing the wrong thing and was thus immortalized.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin, the eternal child of Alone at home and many other films of our childhood, has gone through bad times. It does not surprise anybody. He had a very bad relationship with his parents and fame did not help him get along. Hence, he fooled around with drugs, which led to his arrest. In 2004 he briefly ended up in jail for possession of marijuana..

Nick nolte

Nick Nolte’s legal troubles began in 1965, after selling forged enlistment letters. His criminal record was getting worse due to his addictions. In 2002, he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, after which he was sentenced to go through rehab. The actor himself has stated that he has struggled with his addiction practically his entire adult life. It currently remains clean.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t hide his troubled past. He proudly declares that he has been clean for two decades. In all this time he has found refuge in his family, meditation, therapy, yoga and kung fu. However, during the 90s he was arrested for possession of heroin and cocaine, for carrying a weapon while driving on Sunset Boulevard, for breaking and entering (Apparently he was so high that he mistook his house for his neighbor’s) … He spent almost a year in the California State Prison and Substance Abuse Treatment Center, but that didn’t work out and he continued to use drugs regularly for several more years. The definitive change came after several rehab entries and exits. In August 2001, he did his first rehabbed job: the Elton John video clip ‘I want love’.

Shia labeouf

An actor who is usually synonymous with controversy is Shia LaBeouf. In February 2021, he announced that he was retiring from public life to receive the help he needed. The actor acknowledged his alcoholism and anger management issues, which led to being accused of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by his ex-partner FKA Twigs. Since 2011, when he was 25 years old, he has accumulated police arrests because of his aggressiveness. He has been arrested for threatening his neighbor with a knife, for beating a man in a bar, for refusing to leave a pharmacy …

Haley joel osment

Haley Joel Osment, or as we all know him, the boy from The Sixth Sense, was arrested in 2006 after suffering a car accident – which left him with a broken rib and a fractured shoulder. Committed the crime of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana. It happened when he was not yet 21, the legal drinking age in the United States, which made matters worse.

Hugh grant

The Hugh Grant case was most notorious. Not only had the romantic heartthrob of the moment been arrested, but the crime committed was most succulent for the media. In 1995, Grant was arrested in Los Angeles for receiving oral sex from a sex worker. He was fined and had to complete an HIV prevention program. Years later, in 2007, he was accused of assaulting a paparazzi, but the case was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s life is so turbulent that she has her own Wikipedia page. He could star in a series based on his life, taking to the maximum what they say that ‘reality surpasses fiction’. He comes from an unstructured family and his childhood was plagued with problems, which explains much of his adult life. His family situation adds to the fact that he achieved fame at a very young age. From the beginning he had problems with the large amount of money he was making due to his addiction tendency. She has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and possession of drugs. He has been in and out of rehab on several occasions and has been on probation for years. Now it seems that he is finally free.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey was arrested in 1999 for showing himself naked on an Austin street. The anecdote / crime happened in a way that would make for a movie scene. The actor was at home enjoying African music, naked, while under the influence of marijuana. He had been partying for 32 hours and needed to relax. Suddenly some policemen appeared at his house and handcuffed him. Although they tried to cover him when he left the apartment, the actor was not for work. He tried to escape them with a “Houdini-style” movement, as he defines himself, but did not achieve much. He ended up in jail and with a great story to tell.

Russell crowe

Russell Crowe was arrested for throwing a phone at an employee of the hotel where he was staying. Apparently, the actor was trying to call his wife but could not do so. Furious, he went down to the front desk and took her to a 28-year-old janitor, who ended up with injuries to his face. It was one of the events that took place between 1995 and 2005 that gave him a reputation for being aggressive. In addition to the attack on the janitor, he was involved in various fights, for which he was not arrested.