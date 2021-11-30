10 photos with your best famous friends

If in Hollywood there is a little head that does not stop thinking and acting, and on top of it always does so with success (at least at the box office), that is Ben Stiller’s (New York, November 30, 1956). His clueless goofy face that breaks everything makes us cry with laughter and also soften us. There are memorable titles like Something happens with Mary (1998), the wild-romantic comedy by the Farrelly brothers; the hilarious installments of Her parents (2000) and His parents (2004), or The Tenenbaums (2001), Wes Anderson’s dramatic comedy that proves that there is no perfect family. But when Ben gets behind the camera, directing and producing, he also knows how to get serious and make us think: Leak at Dannemora (2018), a drama miniseries with Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette that won a few awards; The secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), who starred in and directed on the adaptation of the James Thurber classic, or Reality Bites (1994), a great portrait of Generation X with Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke that many of us keep fondly, is a good example. For these movies and 80 others, Stiller is like family. He is loved in every house and has friends even under the stones. That’s why we review some of his great friendships for his 56th birthday.

But how did the actor enter this world? Son of comic parents – Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara -, it seems that it carries it in the blood. At the age of 10 he was filming shorts in Super 8 with his sister, also actress Amy Stiller, about the adventures of his favorite comics. At that age he debuted in his mother’s series, Kate mcshane, and for the moment there was no more. At the age of 18, he went to Los Angeles to study cinema, but soon returned to New York. He preferred to try casting luck at casting and continue to unleash his imagination. This is how he attracted attention with a short that parodied The color of money (1986), the Scorsese movie for which Paul Newman won the Oscar (it took a long time).

Ben, in addition to directing –it is his great passion–, he supplanted Tom Cruise and John Mahoney, Paul Newman. One of the funniest jokes was that instead of playing pool they played bowling games. Anyway, his crazy head. But that helped him to participate in an episode of the mythical series Miami Vice (1984) and years later get a small role in The Sun’s empire (1987), by Steven Spielberg, one of the great films about World War II. From there he began to put his head into the world of cinema, although without great results except for the titles mentioned at the beginning.

What he can boast of is having great friends, like Tom Cruise and Owen Wilson. With the former, he forged a bomb-proof friendship in the wake of the action comedy Tropic Thunder (2008), a star-studded satire on the Hollywood industry that is a sheer hooligan. Since then they have been looking for the opportunity to work together again. A year ago there was talk of an action movie titled The Hardy men with which the faces could be seen on the screen again, but no more has been known about that. With Owen Wilson, more than a friendship, we could say that his was love at first sight that has grown over the years. They met in 1996 while shooting A madman at home, a black comedy as bad as it is absurd, one of those that Ben directed and co-starred with a good handful of stars. Having the same sense of humor and professionalism has made them repeat several times, with titles for all tastes: Her parents and subsequent deliveries, Zoolander and Zoolander No. 2, Starsky & hutch, the saga Night in the museum… They are such friends that when Owen went through a bad spell with depression included, he said when he came out of the tunnel that Ben had been his biggest support to do it.

She also maintains a relationship with Adam Sandler beyond the cinema. Their last job together, after Happy gilmore (1996), was The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), directed by Noah Baumbach and available on Netflix. The film, in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, received good reviews and praise. The two gave their ears to each other with good in all the encounters with the press, although the high praise was taken by Sandler. And along with Jack Black, Will Ferrel, Steve Carell, the aforementioned Owen Wilson and Vince Vaugh, he is part of the Frat Pack. That’s how the American press baptized them for starring in some of the highest-grossing comedies of the 90s. Critics have never been nice to him. It is true that he has an Emmy for the show The Ben Stiller Show, with whom she was talked about in the beginning, but she is one of the celebrities who has received the most nominations for the Razzies, the awards that reward the worst work of the year. To us plin, because it has made us spend great evenings of popcorn cinema. And, in addition, they say that now he is in full swing with a project that smells great: The Champions, an adaptation that he will direct on a series from the 60s with Cate Blanchett as the protagonist. Both have other issues involved, but confirmed by the North American film website IndieWire. We are hoping that they find a hole.