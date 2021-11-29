‘Yassification’: the obsession with the face of Instagram is already a viral joke | fashion

A few days ago, journalist Amanda Hess published The art of botox on The New York Times, an interesting analysis on how “the paralysis of the facial muscles has reached our creative and social lives.” Starting from how normalized the use of botulinum toxin is socially and in pop culture, Hess explained how the use of botox has diversified from heartfelt advertising campaigns that appeal to redemption, the apology of its use in reality as in the saga Rich women, the virality of Kim Kardashian crying with her face immobile or in the Nicole Kidman effect from Hollywood.

The text warned that more than material for viral jokes or judgments of moral superiority, those immobile faces by choice have become another tool in our projection of the self. That smooth foreheads and a smooth face are so ubiquitous today that “it is increasingly difficult to distinguish an aging face on a screen.” There are all the filters available in our virtual representation, and not only as meat of stories of those who use Instagram. Like the required “touch up my appearance” tool integrated into the Zoom application itself, which smooths imperfections and wrinkles in virtual meetings: our little boost of self-esteem and pixels with a smoothing effect. Hess says that we have all, in a way, taken that facial paralysis as a personal aspiration in which we already move with full comfort. «The internet has recruited us to construct and manipulate our own images, so the idea of ​​wearing some kind of mask, whether through plastic surgery, Instagram filter, online avatar or irony layer, no longer reads like unnatural, but rather as something with which we can identify, “he sentenced.

In parallel to this explanation about the effect of botox in our lives, a Twitter account gained relevance and virality in the digital conversation, erecting part social reflection and part virtual artistic performance on that “new mask” in personal projection. We talk about @YassifyBot a bot account that has little (behind it is a 22-year-old from Omaha, under the artistic nickname of Denver Adams) and that basically, yassifica iconic images in pop culture.

“Yassify”, for newcomers, is to apply various beauty filters to an image using a FaceApp, an Artificial Intelligence application and photo editing. The result is to make the original image almost unrecognizable, be it that of a popular meme (woman calculating), a celebrity or a political representative (such as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris), a historical figure (Freud, Jesus Christ), a fictional character defined by a characteristic image (the killer doll of The Squid Game, the clown of Item or Adam Driver in Story of a marriage) or a work of art (The girl of the pearlby Vermeer, which opens this article).

Its name refers to the “Yass!” laudatory slang queer inherited from the ballrooms of the voguing and the drag. An expression that, accompanied by the word “queen” (queen) began to become popular on the Internet due to a reaction from a fan of Lady Gaga in 2015 and that later jumped to series such as Broad City or as a recurring motivational phrase in shows like Queer eye. According to KnowYourMeme.com, the action of “yassify” was not invented by the account, it began to be used in 2020, applying the effects of FaceApp on celebrities and generating mini viral videos appealing to the imaginary of pop culture: like the sequence of Toni Colette glamorizing herself in Hereditary.

Since mid-November, Yassification has invaded our social media feeds, as reported in the last newsletter from Verne. Contextualizing all this phenomenon, David Mack from Buzzfeed, clarified that «yassify» is what happens «when it intersects what influencer and culture queer«. When those popular images that we all know from movies, news news or the internet culture itself end up being reduced to symbolic archetypes of LGTBQ + culture, glamazonas (glam amazon) “with smoky looks and fabulous hair.” That’s why the account uses queer culture keywords like “slay” – surrender to power, yassification Freud’s was titled ‘slaymeund freud“- or” serving fierce “(to be applauded, basically, to be the queen of Holy Tuesday). Because long before countouring and that this figure of the make up artist (MUA, for its acronym in English), were the drag creating all those rituals and lifestyles that have been standardized to a certain canonical ideal between celebrities and Instagram digital filters.

That all this crystallizes in an account like @yassifybot is because the Kardashians copied drag makeup tricks to promote their own ideal of feminine beauty, motivational jargon has been standardized queer in programs like RuPaul Drag Race and we live in “the age of Instagram face”. A marriage of influences that converges in a Twitter account that leads to a paroxysm that artifice of the beauty of the mask. Hence its virality, compulsively sharing itself on the web, relentlessly replicating itself, between celebration and amazement at the falseness and imposition of what we see.

When the essayist Jia Tolentino researched for him New Yorker why in plastic surgery clinics women now demand a “cyborg face” (that is, “a young face without wrinkles, of course, but without visible pores and with high and marked cheekbones”), defined the perfection of what we talk about when we talk about the face of Instagram: «She has a cat look and long eyelashes; a small, clean nose and full, lush lips. It is a distinctly white face, but ambiguously ethnic. […] It suggests what we would be like in the future if we were all direct descendants of Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner (who is exactly like Emily Ratajkowski).

That is why no one was surprised when @YassifyBot chose Kim Kardashian and in the post filter process he left her, opportunely, exactly the same as before artificial intelligence. Who if not heryass, queen!) as the undisputed queen of the face of Instagram.