Will the platform dare to contradict him?

Red alert has become Netflix’s biggest movie hit, at least according to one of its stars, Dwayne Johnson.

The action movie debuted on Netflix earlier this month and has already been viewed for almost 280 million hours. According to Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film as FBI agent John Hartley, that makes it a record.

“Red Notice [Alerta Roja] has officially become THE GREATEST MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY. “. confirmed via Instagram. “In less than two weeks, we have broken all the records and we have many weeks to go. “.

Red Alert stars Dwayne Johnson as Agent Hartley, an FBI profiler tasked with assisting Interpol to take down the high-profile art thief, Nolan Booth (played by Ryan Reynolds). Soon, the couple are forced to work together. While the heist movie between friends has very exciting moments, largely left the critics a bit cold.

Without going any further, the critic from IGN USA stated the following: “Three prominent characters travel the world and betray each other in Red Alert, an action movie that should be a lot smarter and sexier than it ends up being. “. But while the movie is currently only 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, audience score is quite different, with a staggering 92% rating.

Netflix confirmed that Red Alert has been viewed for a total of 277.9 million hours since its launch on November 5, 2021. That would make it one of the most popular movies on the streaming service, second only to the 2018 horror movie Bird Box: Blind (which was viewed for a total of 282 million hours). But of course, Would they dare to oppose The Rock?

Leaving the jokes aside Dwayne Johnson’s comments seem to suggest that Red Alert may have already passed that impressive milestone since then, which would make it the most-watched movie on Netflix. Nevertheless, Netflix has yet to confirm current viewing figures. So, until then, will you dare to contradict him?