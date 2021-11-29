Will Smith, the “illegitimate rapper” who knew pain through his father

“My father was a brilliant man. Like many sons, I adored my father, but I also dreaded him. He was one of the greatest blessings of my life and, at the same time, one of the greatest sources of pain.” Will Smith, one of the most famous stars of the musical and cinematographic universe, opens his privacy in his memoirs, which arrive in Spain this Wednesday, December 1 and that discover some of the most complicated life passages for the artist, from the mistreatment that his mother suffered at the hands of his father to the sexual traumas that he experienced for some time, which so influenced his personality and charisma.

Willard Carroll Smith, full name of the artist, was born in the city of Philadelphia (United States) in 1968 and since 1990 he got into everyone’s houses with the series The prince of Bel Air, of which a total of six seasons and 148 episodes were shot. That foul-mouthed, womanizing and sympathetic boy who is welcomed by some wealthy family members soon won the affection of the audience and began an unstoppable film career. Years before embarking on this comedy, the actor, producer and musician had already triumphed in the world of hip-hop.

His sympathy has always crossed the screen, as seen in interviews and in his public appearances. Without going any further, we have one of the examples in the Spanish program The anthill, to which he has attended up to seven times, and where he has always wasted sympathy. As he confesses in these memoirs, under the title Will (Planet), to which you have had access Vozpópuli on the occasion of its publication in Spanish this Wednesday, one of his main obsessions has always been to please, something that, as he explains, is closely related to the acting profession itself.

The “constant fear” he felt during his childhood made him very “sensitive”, able to anticipate details and connect with the emotions of those around him.

The interpreter refers to how the “compulsive desire” to please others all the time through laughter or smile, to avoid ugly and uncomfortable moments and take the other to the happier and more beautiful side, placed him in that position in which, as he affirms, “a true interpreter is born”. But why did Will Smith have this impulse to please from a young age? As it counts, the origin of everything is in his reaction to the “abuse” of his father, which her “little nine-year-old brain” processed as her fault.

The “constant fear” that he felt during his childhood made him very “sensitive”, able to anticipate details and connect with the emotions of those around him. “A blank stare or a misinterpreted word could quickly become a belt on my ass or a punch in my mother’s face“, confesses in these pages the actor, who nevertheless, in a” family of fighters “, always felt the only weak” and the “coward”.

Your traumas with sex

Another of the most striking chapters of these memoirs in which Will Smith refers to his traumas with sex during one of the craziest times he has lived. As he confesses in these pages, his self-esteem depended for a time on the happiness of his girlfriend and his “self-esteem” was always linked to the approval of the women around him.

After breaking up with his girlfriend when he was just 20 years old, the actor and singer had a very active sexual life that, far from causing him pleasure, on many occasions supposed the opposite. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so grossly unpleasant, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It made me gag, literally, and sometimes even vomited “, narrates.

Will Smith: the “squishy”, “tacky” and “cheesy”

Although Will Smith started his artistic career in the world of hip-hop, in these memoirs he confesses that having been raised in a middle-class family contributed to “constant criticism.” “I was not a pimp or dealt with drugs. I grew up on a pretty street and in a house with my two parents, “he says. His life was very different from the one other young people transferred to his lyrics, so he somehow became an” illegitimate rapper “.” They called me ‘blandito’, ‘tacky’, ‘cheesy’, ‘stick rapper’ “, says the producer and actor.

Black audiences labeled me ‘soft’ because I didn’t rap about radical shit and badass, “says Will Smith in his memoirs.

In another chapter, Will Smith also refers to his inability to fit into both the white world and the black world. “Black audiences labeled me ‘blandito’ because I didn’t rap about radical shit and badass,” he says. However, what he discovered as a child was to connect with others’ sense of humorBecause he learned that this was a “defense” system so that either he wouldn’t get his butt “kicked” in the street, or so the “white school kids” wouldn’t call him a “nigger.”

The life of one of the most important players on the international scene has consisted of precisely that: finding the “perfect joke” to get “the best answer in the world.” And in that feat, Will Smith has succeeded like no other.