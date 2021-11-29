Will Smith says sex scenes are the “worst” thing about being an actor

Will Smith has a great career behind him in the world of acting and it is clear that loves his profession, even more so seeing in the large number of new projects in which he is involved. But, with so many years in the world, Will has had time to reflect and discover the part that don’t like about interpretation.

During an interview on the program ‘The Graham Norton Show‘Will made it very clear that he does not like sex scenes either as a screenwriter or as an actor: “I’m not interested in writing scenes with sex. I have always found them very peculiar. Love and romance are fine. “

And he goes on to say, “But I don’t want to read anything about it, so I’m not writing any of that. Everyone who knows you! he will think you are writing about yourself! “.

To top it off, Will says: “Sex scenes are the worst part Act. When you see them in a movie there is music and wine, but on set there is a giant guy holding a microphone, chewing and looking at you“.

Will Smith’s prank on his wife Jada Pinkett when he met her parents

As a result, Will remembered a little joke he played on his wife Jada pinkett: “She came to meet my family for the first time. I grew up in a very religious home and my grandmother Gigi is very into the subject of Jesus. They didn’t know who Jada was and I put one of his movies and it turns out that when Jada arrived, my grandmother was watching a love scene… “

“He came in and my grandmother was watching that scene. She looked at Jada and said, ‘When I grew up people nor had to take off his clothes to make a movie‘. Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why did you do this?’ “She continues.

Will ends the anecdote by saying, “And I told him, ‘I promise you it’s funNot the same now, but one day it will give us years of joy. ‘ We’ve been together for 27 years and he still hasn’t laughed!“.

