Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg laugh at the extra pounds

Make no mistake, what more than one does when he shares a photo on his Instagram is hide his belly. Well, this week there have been several celebrities who have rebelled against the tyranny of flat bellies and have wanted to launch a powerful message body positive. The first was Will Smith. The 52-year-old actor has decided to acknowledge the kilos he has gained by posting a photo of his current appearance. “I’m going to be honest with all of you. I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he has written next to an image in which he has a belly.

“This is the body that made me go through a whole pandemic and countless days visiting the pantry,” he continued with a video. “I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins … This is it! I will get in the best shape of my life!”, The actor has promised. Then it became known that he is going to profit from it and star in a fitness series on YouTube, where he will show how he loses weight and gets fit.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the move, sharing a photo of her untouched body from 2002 along with Smtih’s, with a message of empowerment: “Accepting how things are is the first step for any change”. The artist deleted the post within hours. A veteran in these struggles is Australian comedian Celeste Barber, famous for her celebrity parodies. She never hides her real body and this week she compared herself to Kylie Jenner in a swimsuit.

With a few extra kilos, exactly nine, actor Mark Wahlberg has appeared on Instagram, preparing for his next film in which he plays an ex-boxer who abandons his career to become a priest. Not a gram is left over for actor Álex González, who sports magazine abs. And on the side of those who have lost kilos is the singer Adele, who has shared several current photos to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Close the week, Tallulah Willis (27), the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who has announced her engagement with director Dillon Buss by sharing a moment of the proposal. "With absolute certainty," she wrote alongside a series of photos of the moment her boyfriend knelt.




























