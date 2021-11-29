Will Netflix win the Oscar for Best Picture in 2022?

In 2018, Netflix won the Oscar for Best Documentary for “Icarus”; In 2019, “Roma” received 15 nominations, including Best Film, and won three statuettes, including Best Foreign Film and Best Director; andLast year, the platform received a total of 35 nominations and won 7 awards.

The arrival of the service streaming The most important ceremony has been involved in controversies mainly associated with its own nature that contravenes the traditional nature of cinema, that of “cinema is better seen in the cinema”, and that it has come to modify, even more with the pandemic , the dynamics of the industry. For the 2022 ceremony it comes with at least six strong sounding titles:

“Claroscuro”, by Rebecca Hall

The debut of the actress is an adaptation of the novel by Nella Larson and deals with a subject that today might seem fantastic and that, nevertheless, speaks of discrimination and has very current echoes, the passing or the practice of those light-skinned blacks posing as white. It’s vintage, set in New York, and premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. On the meta critics site Rotten Tomatoes it has 90%. Although it doesn’t sound strong in the main category yet, its chances seem stronger for its actresses, Tessa Thomson and Ruth Negga, as well as Photography, Costume and Art Direction. It is now available.

“It was the hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino

Sorrentino’s “The Great Beauty” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film (today International Film). It premiered in Venice where it won five awards, including the Golden Lion. It is located in Naples in 1980 where a young man with a passion for football faces a tragedy that jeopardizes his promising future as a filmmaker. It is one of the favorites in the International Film shortlist and could even sneak into the main one as titles such as “Parasites” or “Rome” itself have done in recent years. It is being marketed with biographical overtones. Premieres on December 15.

“The Lost Girl” by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut got off on the right foot by winning the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival. The central role is in charge of Olivia Colman who made a statuette for Best Actress in her first nomination for “The Favorite” in 2019 and that sounded very strong the previous year for “The Father” in the supporting category. This time it is a woman obsessed, during her vacations, with a young mother (Dakota Johnson). The acting triads seem to be central, but the Academy likes to recognize the actors who turn the direction wisely, which could also help Rebecca Hall. December 31 arrives.

“Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay

Adam McKay comes from two films that were very well accepted by the Academy, “The Big Short” and “The Vice President: Beyond Power.” In “Don’t Look Up” the central characters are astronomers who are on a tour to try to raise awareness about a comet that could destroy the Earth. The cast is top of the line and includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynksey, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchet, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Michael Chiklis and even Ariana Grande. To some extent it is a flown because no one sees it yet, but the ingredients seem to be correct. Premieres on December 24.

“The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion

This is one of Netflix’s main bets that rings for practically all categories. Campion made history with “El Piano” by becoming the second woman to be nominated for an Oscar and winning for Best Original Screenplay. The film, a western, has successfully toured various festivals, garnering awards such as Director of the Year at Palm Springs and Best Film at San Sebastian. Its protagonists, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee are in the conversation in the acting triples. It is an adaptation of the novel by Thomas Savage and focuses on a rancher with an intimidating personality who is intrigued by his brother’s wife. On December 1, it can already be seen.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”, By Lin-Manuel Miranda:

This year there have been several musicals, but if there is a place for one this could easily be filled by the adaptation of the homonymous work which is also autobiographical by Jonathan Larson, author of “Rent”. On Rotten Tomatoes it has 88% and the bets go, above all, for Andrew Gardfield, although it would not be strange if he sneaked into other categories as direction for Miranda who this year has participated in “Vivo”, “En en barrio” and ” Charm”. Its visual proposal is atypical, but it speaks of the creative process and that is very close to the hearts of the voters. It is now available.

Netflix has released other titles such as “Guilty” and “The fall will be tougher” which, although they have been well reviewed, have not had an echo or traction. “Wound” has just been released, directed by and starring Halle Berry, who has been in the spotlight, but it remains to be seen if she is included in the conversation; who knows how much the one who remembers “Blows of Destiny” favors her; Same case of “Unforgivable” where Sandra Bullock plays a woman who after several years in jail is released and seeks to reintegrate into society.