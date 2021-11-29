Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ get season 2? Kate Winslet & HBO Series Creator Talk About Their Future

It does not fail: a limited series begins to have much more noise than normal and when it ends everything is hope and gossip about the possibility of a second season. ‘Mare of Easttown’ is no exception and, despite its closed ending, there is a hunger for a continuation of HBO’s remarkable fiction.

In fact the figures are quite flattering. According to HBO, two million people tuned in to the final episode of the miniseries, which already ranks really well for this year’s Emmys. If we add to that the positive reviews and the antecedent of ‘Big Little Lies’ which, in fact, won the Emmy for best miniseries in 2017, it would not be the first time we have seen the renewal of a limited series.

“I would love to do her again”, declares Kate Winslet in an interview on TVLine. Although the continuity of the fiction is not clear, the actress who embodies the eponymous character of the series assures that there would be no problem for her and that she wants to see more of Mare:

“I miss her. Really. She’s so weird. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role … There’s something very addictive about Mare because he’s so wild and adorable and bright and real, you know? I loved playing her. “

For and against season 2

Of course, the desire of the actress may not be enough and, in that sense, those responsible for the series they are especially cautious and sensible. The story is closed and to continue it it is necessary to find a new story that is worth telling. The creator of the series, Brad Ingelsby, pours a kind of jug of cold water, but without completely closing the door on it:

“It was always conceived as a season. If I had a great idea, I suppose, I would consider it. If I were convinced that it could do justice to the characters and their world and also to the fans who have embraced the series. It’s a never say never.

I don’t have that idea yet. But if I had an idea that I was convinced would be great and allowed us to spend time with these people and be a great mystery and thriller, then I would definitely consider it. I don’t have that idea right now, but I would consider it because I love Mare and I love Helen and the idea that they can spend more time in my classroom would be fun for me. “





Who seems to leave the door more open is Craig Zobel, the director of the miniseries, who assures that the story has its end but that “If enough fans are excited about it, I am certainly fascinated by Mare Sheehan and it would be nice if we could see her more.”.

If you ask me, ‘Mare of Easttown’ it doesn’t need a second season. I do not deny that I would not like to continue seeing the characters in action, but the emotional journey of Mare and company has had a magnificent arc that goes beyond the resolution of the main mystery.

Now, I hope that if HBO decides to give a new batch of episodes to the series, it is because Ingelsby has found the perfect story to return to this town.