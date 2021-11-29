Will it have survival and multiplayer mode on PS5 and PC?

Uncharted 4 could include multiplayer and survival mode on PS5 and PC. Find out the details below.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the remastered compilation coming to PS5 and PC. This will include Unchrted 4, which could come without the multiplayer and survival modes included in both games. This information was shared by ESRB, the American age rating agency, who shared the record of the game. Said report highlights that the title does not have “interactive elements”. This collection was announced in September, and is expected to launch in 2022. There is no exact date confirmed yet.

According to the information shared by ESRB (via VGC), the interactive elements refer to the online features and also to the possibility that the players can interact with each other. It should be noted that Sony PlayStation has not yet confirmed these details, although this would not be the first time that a remastered compilation of Uncharted has reached the market without multiplayer modes.

Will it be released alongside the movie?

The remastered compilation, which will include Uncharted 4, could be released at the same time as the live-action film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. According to speculation, the PS5 version could arrive a little earlier than the PC version, which is being developed by Iron Galaxy.

As for the movie, this was a great challenge for Tom Holland. The actor had to undergo tough physical training to keep up with his co-star. To do this, he took advantage of the confinement and achieved surprising changes. “I saw him come on set in his costume and I thought, ‘Fuck, it’s me twice.’ After confinement, we were unemployed for five months, and all I did was eat and train, eat and train. When we got back to filming, the first thing he said to me was: “Come on, someone’s been training.” revealed Tom Holland in an interview for GQ.

In addition to this film, the British interpreter is preparing for the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.