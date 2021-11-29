Who is the Caption Guy? Find out if their reaction was real or false

Thousands of Internet users remember ‘the boy from the subtitles’ for his viral reaction to ‘Fast and Furious 6’, so you have surely wondered: Who is it? In this note we will tell you if said viral video it was something casual or a funny reaction of the moment.

It turns out that the viral clip is a content of ‘Los Cinéfilos’, in Youtube. The video in question achieved great recognition by showing how a buyer ‘is outraged’ by ‘Fast & Furios 6’, especially about a particular scene with Vin Diesel and a tank.

To the surprise of many, the clip is the product of a performance, apparently premeditated for a special episode in ‘The Cinephiles’, which has been uploaded to the platform since 2013.

Added to the origin of the clip, the protagonist and content creator @manuelgoldp He confessed that it was within the content, which was inspired by a previous video called ‘El Loco Mayonnaise’: a boy complained to a worker of a sanguchería, in an arrogant way.

“The joke came up with the idea of ​​parodying the video and calling it” The boy with the subtitles “, Manuel mentioned in Instagram, who shared the experience of putting together the clip for YouTube.

“The script was practically created in the taxi going to Blue Powders. He was going over the lines in the taxi. We arrived, one of the directors commented the idea to the person who was attending one of the booths in Passage 18, and we recorded. There was no trial “, explained.

As is known, ‘Los Cinéfilos’ was a web series that had up to 60 comedy chapters, short clips that showed the conversations and adventures of two movie-goer friends, who played characters from the best-known movies and series in the industry.