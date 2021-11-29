When is the Day of the Dead offering for pets?

Mexico.- With croquettes, prizes, their favorite toy or that ‘human’ food that they secretly gave them, people throughout Mexico made an altar for the Day of the Dead to those pets that they left along the way and that they transformed their life into something more beautiful while they were present, after all they were part of the family.

The Day of the Dead is a celebration traditional mexican where it honors and remembers relatives who have passed away, it has even been declared by UNESCO as a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”, however pets do not have a specific date to make that visit so far. relatives do.

For that reason, many people have chosen to put their altars to your pets with their favorite things and of course, with a photograph so they know that it is dedicated to them, however there are some who consider that the October 27th it’s the right day to do it and others who lean towards it November 3.

Even some animal protection associations proposed that kittens, puppies, hamsters or the species that was your pet, be placed on the first of November, others opted for the second and others more than better the third, and thus give them a special day.

There is no official day and it is not mandatory to remember them only on a specific day, since like family members, pets are also part of life and are remembered without the need for it being the Day of the Dead.

How to place an altar for pets?

There is not much difference when making an altar of the dead for your deceased pets than when it is made for a relative, the most important thing is color a photograph of that little animal that left and as for offerings, you can fill it with your imagination and tastes, although you probably have an idea of ​​what your pet liked.

Croquettes, bones, prizes, water, toys and everything you can think of, you can even put a candle for a few minutes or leave it on all night, since as the tradition of the day of the dead with the marigold flower, the light serves to illuminate their path and they can get back to their home.

