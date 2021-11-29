What is precision medicine?

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, together with the managing director of SAS, Miguel Ángel Guzmán, and the general secretary of R + D + i in Health, Isaac Túnez.

The Progreso y Salud Foundation in Granada has hosted the presentation of the main lines of the Andalusian Strategy in Personalized Medicine, one of the future challenges of the Ministry of Health and Families.

Specifically, within the day of Andalusian Precision Medicine Training Program (Panmep), lines of work have been presented to promote Precision Medicine, also called personalized medicine. This specialty is characterized by the approach to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases taking into account the genetic material of the patient, their lifestyle, etc. In this way, Precision Medicine addresses the genetic information and other characteristics of the pathology of a person, in order to determine the diagnosis or treatment of a disease

To reinforce the importance of the specialty of Precision Medicine, these conferences have been assisted by the Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre; the managing director of the Andalusian Health Service, Miguel Angel Guzman, and the general secretary of R + D + i in Health, Isaac Tunis.

In the words of the Andalusian councilor, “this training, aimed at professionals in different specialties ranging from Oncology, Surgery or Pathological Anatomy, it will directly affect the patient, for whose health, quality of life and safety we work in precision medicine, one of the challenges of the Government of Andalusia ”.

For this, Precision Medicine is explicitly included in the new R & D & i Strategy in Health 2020-2023, and currently has outstanding investigations throughout the Andalusian territory that are already reaching patients.

Precisely, on this conference, held at the clinical simulation center of Iavante-Fundación Progreso y Salud in Granada, the regional coordinators of the Health R&I Strategy and the SSPA Clinical Laboratory Network, JAvier Padillo and Mª Jesús Pareja, respectively.

The closing ceremony of the conference has been starred by the advances and challenges of precision medicine in the management and treatment of patients with lung cancer, with a keynote address by Christian rolfo, a lung cancer oncologist and associate director for clinical research at the Center of Excellence for Thoracic Oncology / Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Health System in New York.