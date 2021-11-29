What is celebrated, saints and what happened on a day like today?

You will be surprised to know that on a day like today, but in 1990, Diego Boneta was born . Discover the most important ephemeris of today November 29, the saint that is celebrated, the zodiac sign that corresponds to it and what happened one day like today around the world. Is it the birthday of a famous person?

Knowing these data will make you a much more interesting person. In addition, the most important historical events of the calendar of Mexico and the world, will allow you to understand more of the present that we live. While the ephemeris are the ideal way to be informed about the characters that had a preponderant role in the development of life as we know it.

What is celebrated on November 29?

What saints are celebrated today 29 of November?

San Saturnino de Tolosa

Alvaro Pelagio

Brandán

Philomeno Jacobo bishop

Paramon

Radbodo

Saturninus of Carthage

Illuminated

Horoscope: What zodiac sign is a person who was born on 29 of November?

To those born between November 22 to December 21 corresponds to the zodiac sign Sagittarius in the Horoscope, the ninth sign of the zodiac, positive in nature and mutable in quality.

Sagittarius is an extremely honest fire sign, faithful in love but also very temperamental. A Sagittarius is forever until he is betrayed.

What happened one day like today in Mexico?

1919: Raúl Campero is born, military and Mexican Olympic medalist (d. 1980).

1927 in Sonora (Mexico) Ciudad Obregón is founded.

Events of November 29: What happened on a day like today?

1560: In Rome, Pope Pius IV proclaims the bull of convocation of the Council of Trent.

1604: In Colombia, the municipality of Cota located in the department of Cundinamarca was founded.

1877: In the United States, Thomas Alva Edison first introduced the phonograph, a device for recording and reproducing sound.

1878: In Spain the Constitutive Law of the Army is approved.

1879: In Spain, María Cristina of Austria marries King Alfonso XII.

1899: In Barcelona, ​​Spain, the Barcelona Football Club is founded.

1906: The Lancia car factory is founded in Italy.

1909: In the Andes mountain range, the railway tunnel that connects Las Cuevas (Argentina) with Caracoles (Chile) is inaugurated.

1927: Ciudad Obregón is founded in Sonora (Mexico).

1929: France and the USSR sign a non-aggression pact.

1947: In New York, the UN General Assembly decides to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into two states, one Arab and the other Jewish.

1969: In Buenos Aires, the Argentine rock group Almendra – led by Luis Alberto Spinetta (1950-2012) – releases their first album, Almendra.

1984: Argentina and Chile sign the Treaty of Peace and Friendship that puts an end to the Beagle Conflict.

2009: In Uruguay, the second electoral round of the presidential elections takes place, where José Mujica triumphs with more than 50%.

Famous people who have a birthday on the 29th of November

Lauren German , American actress – Born on November 29, 1978 (age 43)

Anna Faris, American actress and comedian (Cindy Campbell in Scary Movie) – Born on November 29, 1976 (age 45)

Diego Boneta , Mexican actor and singer, protagonist of the biographical series Luis Miguel from Netflix- He was born on November 29, 1990 (age 31).

Athletes who have a birthday on November 29

1969: Kasey Keller, former American footballer.

1977: Andrew Panko, American basketball player.

1978: Cristian Ledesma, Argentine soccer player.

1978: José Luis Acciari, Argentine footballer and coach.

1980: Óscar McFarlane, Panamanian soccer player.

1988: Damon Harrison, American football player.

1989: Dominic Adiyiah, Ghanaian footballer.

1993: Stefon Diggs, American football player.

1993: Manuel Lazzari, Italian footballer.

1994: Julius Randle, American basketball player.

Who else was born a 29 of November?