What about the Caribbean cooking project Rihanna planned during the lockdown?

Rihanna does not stop surprising her fans. Despite having paused her musical career, the Barbadian singer has not stopped, and has remained very busy with her successful role as a businesswoman.

For some years now, the “Work” interpreter has ventured into the world of beauty and fashion, and a year ago she indicated that she was about to launch a new project: a cookery recipe book, inspired by the food of the Caribbean. His excited fans couldn’t wait for the long-awaited cookbook to be released, but that moment never came.

The project devised during the lockdown appears to have remained just that, an idea, since there has been no recent update on the publication date of this book.

During the confinement, the singer patented the term “Sorry, I’m Booked” for the publication of her book, and the creation of a line specialized in kitchen utensils. “Rihanna has always been a fan of good food, and during confinement she drew up plans to put out her own cookbook, which will include some of her favorite Caribbean recipes. The dream would be to also bring out his own range of kitchen utensils. Rihanna has shown that, in addition to being one of the best-selling artists, she is a smart businesswoman and those around her think that this next step could be a great success, “said a source close to the artist.

The Barbadian has indicated that her favorite recipes include: Barbadian cuisine, healthy recipes with fresh fish, macaroni and cheese, shepherd’s pie and rum punch. Due to the time she spent in confinement due to the pandemic, the singer decided to use all her free time to enjoy her favorite shows, while preparing her favorite homemade meals.. Rihanna claims that it was her own cooking routines in confinement that inspired her to create this new project, becoming a new opportunity for her.

“I love what I do, but I am always busy and the quarantine gave me time to do things that I could not always have done: watch an entire television series in one day, cook, go for a walk; It is important that we do little things that we enjoy and that we are kind to ourselves, ”Rihanna commented, adding:“ At first it was strange because I am not used to being still, but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still, then you start to realize during the confinement that you are trapped there with your own thoughts and your imagination, and that really helped my creativity flourish. “

2021 has been an excellent year for BadGirl. Her fashion show for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty was a resounding success and her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, is better than ever. In addition, he has released a compilation of his previous albums on vinyl titled, RihIssue. Apparently, the singer’s schedule has been more than busy and for that reason she has not been able to resume her culinary project.