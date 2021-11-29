Vitaldent is committed to conciliation and flexibility to guarantee the well-being of employees

He has stressed that health is the cornerstone of the company and his main responsibility is to take care of the well-being of his patients

Vitaldent has influenced its commitment to conciliation and flexibility to guarantee the well-being of employees and has defended that health is the “cornerstone” of the company and its main responsibility is to take care of the well-being of its patients, something that is clear in its corporate culture, “where employees are the main guarantors”.

This has been said by the group’s corporate director of Human Resources, Óscar Romero, during his participation in the V Congress on Compensation and Remuneration where he presented the main keys to the benefits that the group offers its employees.

Among the different measures already implemented in Vitaldent to consolidate its commitment to the well-being of its employees, the company’s corporate HR director has highlighted the recent establishment of a 100% hybrid work model, which combines face-to-face with work remotely; the possibility of making reductions in working hours in the case of having to take care of the elderly or having to combine work with studies. Likewise, Vitaldent has the implementation of the intensive session underway on Fridays at the headquarters and on designated dates.

These are measures implemented with the aim of “helping employees in the most difficult moments”, offering support in the management of legal procedures and labor flexibility facilities, Romero has defended.

The discussion table ‘Physical and Mental Health’, in which the lecturer Jacobo Parages also participated; the founder of Working for Happiness, Margarita Álvarez; the HR director of SAP (Southern Europe and Africa), Alba Herrero, and the manager of employee benefits at Cepsa, Rafael Venegas, have focused on the relevance that physical and mental health has acquired in the workplace, especially during the pandemic.

Along these lines, the implementation of certain measures, such as teleworking, has laid the foundations for a change that is taking place within the philosophy of companies that seek to offer greater flexibility to their employees, promoting greater well-being and leaving behind “rigid systems that no longer have a place”, as Romero stated during his speech.

In addition, the company has highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with its employees through different initiatives, where the main gift is time and work-life balance.

In this sense, Vitaldent has specified the different actions that it promotes focused on fostering greater conciliation, enabling, for example, that the children of employees can accompany their parents during their working hours on school holidays; supporting and advising employees on maternity and paternity leave; through Flexible Remuneration Plans for Nursery; providing the possibility of contracting health insurance for employees and family members with benefits; through the Employee Club, where you can access benefits and discounts on oral treatments; or with different loyalty programs, where years of work in the company are recognized and rewarded.

Another of the main areas that Vitaldent has reinforced to consolidate its commitment to the well-being of its employees is the area of ​​prevention through different strategies such as the agreement with the Spanish Heart Foundation, for which it has joined the Business Program Cardiosaludables, or obtaining the seal of recognition “Brain Caring People” awarded by the Freno al Ictus Foundation.

Vitaldent also wanted to highlight its commitment to society and sustainability as an essential aspect in the creation of a responsible 360º culture through different actions carried out, such as its participation in the Great Food Collection, its association with the Ana Foundation Bella, or her initiative ‘For the Smile of the Planet’.