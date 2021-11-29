VIRAL VIDEO | Like Tom Hanks in The Terminal: He lived for 3 months in the Chicago airport without being detected | YouTube | United States | USA | USA | Chicago | Trends | Trends | nnda nnrt | STORIES

When reality and fiction share the stage. In a history which seems to imitate the plot of the movie The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks, a man from California, USA, lived undetected in the O’Hare International Airport from Chicago for three months until he was finally arrested by local police.

Aditya Udai Singh, 36, was arrested last Saturday, January 16, accused of the crimes of identity theft / illegal trespassing in a restricted area and petty theft. A judge set his bail to regain his freedom at $ 1,000 on the condition that he does not set foot in the aforementioned airport again.CNN reported.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors said Singh had arrived at O’Hare Airport on a flight from Los Angeles on October 19, 2020; Nevertheless, During his airport stopover prior to the trip with which he intended to leave the country, he went to law enforcement and told them he felt “Fear of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Was that From that moment, Singh remained in the safe area of ​​the aforementioned air terminal sleeping every night at various boarding gates for almost 3 months until the day of his arrest., which occurred when someone saw him wearing an identification tag that did not belong to him and that had been reported lost last October.

Regarding the credential, Singh said he found it when he arrived at the airport and officials said that had been discharged when she was reported missing, meaning she couldn’t open secured doors, but she did look like she was one currently operational, reported the WGN News in the report replicated on its channel of Youtube.

Asked about it by the aforementioned program, Professor Joe Schwieterman of Depaul University, an expert in transportation and aviation, said that this unusual situation was “shameful” since there was no reason for someone to spend almost 90 days without being detected in the O’Hare Airport, one of the busiest in the world for takeoffs and landings, with a pre-pandemic passenger count of 84.6 million people per year.

“This is singular, that it will cross their noses, especially in the wee hours of the morning when the airport is completely closed. Living in an airport for so long, of course a hygiene problem arises and probably even had to beg for food“, he specified. On how he managed to make ends meet, Singh told authorities that other passengers had provided him with food during his “stay”.

In that sense, the specialist stressed that the most surprising thing is that Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reinforced its security during the pandemic, restricting access to only passengers with boarding passes and their workers. “If this individual really outwitted the system, he did embarrass a lot of people.”added.

Journalist Jenna Barnes reported that the Chicago Department of Aviation sent a statement to the WGN News, the space where I work, saying that Singh “Did not pose a security threat” So what “There is currently a multi-agency investigation to find out how this all happened”.