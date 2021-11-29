Violet, Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, shows off her sporty style in a comfortable green jumpsuit – New Woman

With only 15 years of age, Violet Anne Affleck, the eldest daughter of Jennifer garner and Ben affleck, has become one of the adolescents that monopolizes the most flashes.

And this not only for being the first-born of two important film figures, but also for your elegant and timeless personal style marked by his mom’s fashion sense.

In his recurring appearances by the hand of his parents, whether on a special walk or an outing on a day like any other, the young woman always becomes the center of attention with her looks.

Just as he did on one of his most recent family outings with his father; his paternal grandmother Chris Boldt and his brothers, Seraphina and Samuel, in Brentwood, California.

Violet Affleck conquers in a sporty chic look during family outing

According to Daily Mail, on Wednesday, November 25, 49-year-old actor was portrayed with his children and his mother as they headed to enjoy a meal.

During the daytime walk at the Brentwood Country Mart, Violet took the opportunity to show his style sporty with such a casual outfit and chic as functional perfect for day to day.

The teenager opted to show off a jumpsuit sporty made of olive green stretch fabric Scoop neckline, sleeveless and elastic waist with white adjustable drawstring.

Upon arrival at the mall, the young woman wore the minimalist garment without any other to complete, but at the end of the exit he combined it carrying a white sweater green striped.

Violet completed his outfit with a pair of classic black sneakers must-haves in the closet. It also finished off with tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses that added a cool touch.

Of course, the young woman did not forget to wear a mask to protect herself from the covid-19. On this occasion, he chose a black one with a stylish white polka dot print.

With this outing, the young woman not only showed her great relationship with her family and her sense of simple, classic and stylish fashion. Too its passion for reading of complex issues.

And it is that he carried the book firmly in his arms Empire’s workshop, from history teacher Greg Grandin, ostensibly to browse during the family rendezvous.