Vin Diesel wants to reconcile with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Vin Diesel used the social networks to find one truce with his colleague Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The public dispute between both actors began after a series of frictions, during the production of ‘Fast and Furious 8’.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10’“Vin Diesel wrote in a photograph he posted on his account Instagram. In the image both actors appear face to face while characterizing the characters of the motorized saga.

In this way the actor, who plays Dominic Toretto since 2001, he took the first step to try to put his differences behind and resume a franchise who still has plans to carry one film more to the big screen.

In his message, Diesel also appealed to the familiar and emotional side of ‘The Rock’. It reminded him of the relationship between their families behind the scenes.

“As you know, in my case My kids talk about you like Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday where good wishes are not sent, but the time has come. The legacy awaits ”, the actor reminds him. He also talked about the promise he made to his road companion, Paul walker, who died in a traffic accident in November 2013.

“I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul (Walker). I swore that we were going to reach and show the best ending to ‘Fast’ which is 10 ”.

Johnson last appeared playing agent Luke Hobbs in the franchise’s spin-off titled ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019), in which he starred alongside Jason statham. However, the real dispute spawned off-screen between Diesel and Johnson.

At the beginning of this 2021, Diesel commented in an interview for Men’s Healt that the dispute began because wanted to improve the performance from Johnson. “My focus at the time was a lot of tough love to help bring that performance where it needed to be,” said the actor.

In the altercation he also intervened Tyresse Gibson, who plays Roman and who assured that he would leave the franchise if Johnson returned to the cast.

Now, Diesel wants to retake ‘Fast and Furious’ with all the characters that made it one of the highest grossing franchises in recent years.

“I say this from love, but you must appear, do not leave this franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be interpreted by other. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”, concluded Diesel.

For his part, Johnson is in the promotion of his new action film for Netflix ‘Red alert’ and has not responded to Diesel’s message.



