VI Ectrims Forum: R&D and early detection for Multiple Sclerosis

Diseases of the skin, the largest organ in the human body, condition the day to day of millions of patients and, despite advances, there are still unmet needs. For this reason, and as an expert company in Medical Dermatology, LEO Pharma has collaborated with the to launch an informative series on atopic dermatitis and make the impact of this pathology visible.

Juan Fran Cuello de Oro, Director of the Biodermatology Business Unit of LEO Pharma Iberia Discuss what the project is and how it arose.

What will be told in Decipherda?

The series explains the impact of atopic dermatitis on the lives of patients and the role of IL-13 – a key element in the signs and symptoms of the disease – in four independent episodes with a documentary film-quality format. Each chapter, lasting between five and ten minutes, is made up of both patient testimonials and explanations from doctors and researchers, and can be viewed on the LEO Pharma Dermaworld website.

When will the series premiere?

The first, entitled “New times for AD”, will be released on December 1 in the framework of the Congress of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. From there, and until the end of January 2022, a new episode will be released every fortnight that will cover different topics, such as the chronicity of the disease or the importance of the IL-13 cytokine.

What is the goal of such a project?

The objective of DescifraDA, aimed especially at dermatological professionals, is to expose the psychological impact of atopic dermatitis and the latest research on this disease. Currently, atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic skin disease in the developed world, highlighting its impact on millions of people. At LEO Pharma we define ourselves as an innovative company and, for this reason, we are committed to projects like this one, clearly disseminating in nature and that perfectly tune and connect with the insights of the medical professional.

What does it mean to have the support of the Association of People Affected by Atopic Dermatitis (AADA)?

At LEO Pharma we always put ourselves in the shoes of our patients and that is why we are convinced that having the AADA for a project like DescifraDA allows us, together, to give visibility and amplify the voice of all people who live with Atopic Dermatitis.

You can watch the DescrifraDA trailer:

