UAEM will expand headquarters hospitals to specialize medical students: CEBD

As a result of its academic prestige and contribution to the Mexican health system, the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) will expand, through the Faculty of Medicine, its hospitals for the teaching of medical specialties; Likewise, new advanced study programs were created that will contribute to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030, said Rector Carlos Eduardo Barrera Díaz.

During the ordinary session corresponding to the month of November of the H. University Council – held at the “Pablo González Casanova” Campus, located in the municipality of Tenancingo- Barrera Díaz explained that with the approval of addenda to medical specialties and the creation of programs of advanced studies compliance with the Master Plan for Institutional Development (PRDI) 2021-2025 and the General Development Plan (PGD) 2021-2033.

In the new hospital sites, dependent on the Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM), specialties in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Neonatology, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, as well as Diagnostic and Therapeutic Imaging will be taught.

In his speech, Jerónimo Amado López Arriaga, the head of the Office of the Faculty of Medicine, pointed out that currently the specialty programs are found in 12 ISEM hospitals and in five of the ISSEMYM, so these addenda will increase the number of headquarters with the aim of training more professionals and better prepared to contribute to the Mexican health system.

The highest university collegiate body approved the creation of the Universal Accessibility Specialty in Architecture and the City, which is the only one of its kind at the national level, indicated the Secretary of Research and Advanced Studies, Martha Patricia Zarza Delgado, highlighted that this plan of studies will allow an inclusive vision in the disciplines of architecture, design and urbanism.

Also, the creation of the Master in Automotive Electrification was approved, -in the same way unique in its kind at the national level- so the person in charge of the Office of the Directorate of the Faculty of Engineering of the UAEM, Germán García Benítez, pointed out that This program aimed at professionals in the automotive sector, with a high presence in the State of Mexico, has the potential to substitute fossil fuels.

During this session, Xavier Gaytán Zepeda; and from the UAEM Valle de México University Center, José Guadalupe Miranda Hernández,

Representatives of the students from the “Nezahualcóyotl” Campus of the Preparatory School took a protest. Faced with these processes, the members of the Electoral Processes Commission highlighted that the three elections were carried out in an orderly manner with high participation from their respective communities.

Likewise, the substitute representatives of the academic staff of the Faculty of Medicine and the Institute of Agricultural and Rural Sciences were protested. As well as the substitute representatives of the students of the Faculty of Tourism and Gastronomy and the Institute of Agricultural and Rural Sciences.

(Photo: special)