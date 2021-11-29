Twitter: Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of the social network

Drafting

American tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey was no longer CEO of Twitter on Monday.

He will be replaced by the current technical director of the social network, Parag Agrawal, as announced by the company.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, was CEO of both the social network and digital payments firm Square.

“It’s finally time for me to go”, he wrote in a statement, saying the company was “ready to move on.”

Dorsey said he had “deep” confidence in his replacement and was “deeply grateful for his skill, heart and soul.”

“It is his moment to lead,” he said.

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has been CTO since 2017.

Dorsey had received pressure from some investors to quit last year because they wanted a dedicated CEO.

“I love Twitter”

Rumors began Monday morning about Dorsey’s departure from the executive management of the social network after he posted the message “I love Twitter” on his account on Sunday.

Dorsey, 45, co-founded the company with Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass in 2006.

Nevertheless, Dorsey has become the visible face of the company, as he published the first tweets about the service and for his long tenure as CEO.

He stepped down as CEO of Twitter in 2008 and founded the digital payments app Square, which also grew into a multi-million dollar company.

However, Dorsey returned to running Twitter in 2015 after then-CEO Dick Costolo resigned.

His role in front of the social network led him to testify in front of the US congressmen about the role of Twitter in the spread of disinformation.

Image source, Reuters Caption, In October 2020, Jack Dorsey participated in a virtual hearing of a Senate committee in the US Congress on the role of networks in society.

Dorsey’s resignation requests started in 2020 from the investment firm Elliott, which owns a significant amount of Twitter shares.

The company suggested that it was best to have a full-time CEO with only one company to manage.

The leadership change comes alongside several other changes to Twitter’s board of directors, including the appointment of Bret Taylor, who was already on the board and is a former Google and Salesforce employee, as the new president.

“I want to thank Jack for his visionary leadership and relentless dedication to Twitter since its founding,” said Taylor.