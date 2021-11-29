Twitter: Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of the social network

American tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey was no longer CEO of Twitter on Monday.

He will be replaced by the current technical director of the social network, Parag Agrawal, as announced by the company.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, was CEO of both the social network and digital payments firm Square.

“It’s finally time for me to go”, he wrote in a statement, saying the company was “ready to move on.”

