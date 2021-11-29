Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of this social network. According to the message, Dorsey will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 shareholders meeting.

“I’m not sure if anyone has heard about this, but I have resigned from Twitter” are the words with which Dorsey decided to communicate his resignation. Subsequently, he listed three reasons for leaving the company.

The first reason was that Parag Agrawal will take over as CEO of Twitter. “Parag has been behind every critical decision that has helped transform Twitter,” said Dorsey. The second reason was that Bret Taylor, co-creator of Google Maps, will assume the chairmanship of the Twitter Board. Finally, Jack Dorsey considered that the remaining Twitter team “has the potential to change the course of the company in a better direction.”

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Following the resignation of Jack Dorsey as CEO of Twitter, the company’s shares soared 15% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Prior to his resignation, in March 2020 Jack Dorsey was pressured to resign by the Elliott Management company, which had acquired 9% of the shares of Twitter. This dispute was settled between the companies when Jesse Cohn, a partner at Elliott Management, was appointed to the Twitter Board of Directors.