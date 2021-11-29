Total solar eclipse of December 4, how to watch it online

In order to observe a total solar eclipse, it is important to wear solar or eclipse glasses. | Photo: NASA.

Before the end of the year, a total solar eclipse will take place in the sky next December 4th, and although it will only be seen in the southern hemisphere of the Earth, it will also it is possible to observe it online; here we tell you how.

To be able to enjoy this astronomical show online, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will broadcast live, via his official YouTube channel and on his website nasa.gov/live, the total solar eclipse from the Union Glacier in Antarctica.

The transmission will start on Saturday, December 4 at 12:30 am., Mexico City time, and will reach your maximum placement point at 01:44 hours. Ending at 2:37 am, capital time.

Why watch the total solar eclipse online?

The only place where you can see this total solar eclipse is Antarctica, but if the weather conditions allow it, people located in the path of a total solar eclipse they will be able to see the corona of the Sun, or its outer atmosphere, which is obscured by the bright face of the Sun, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In places like Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia, the total solar eclipse will not be seen, but I know you will be able to experience a partial solar eclipse, What happens when the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly aligned.

In many of these places, the eclipse will occur before, during and after sunrise or sunset. This means that observers will need to have a clear view of the horizon during sunrise or sunset in order to see the eclipse.

Total solar eclipse

A solar eclipse It occurs when the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth and blocking all or part of the Sun’s light in some areas.

For a total solar eclipse, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth must be aligned.

When a total solar eclipse, the sky tends to become very dark, as it looks at dawn or dusk.